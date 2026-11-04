Cairo, Egypt - Poor seasonal harvests and runaway inflation are exacerbating Sudan’s catastrophic hunger crisis brought on by more than three years of civil war between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), the national army.

The far western province of Darfur and the central region of Kordofan face a high risk of famine unless the global community responds urgently, say aid agencies and civilians.

“There is already famine and drought… and it’s possible that people might start to die from thirst and hunger,” Yasir, a resident in North Darfur whose last name is being withheld to protect him from reprisal from the RSF, told The New Arab.

In May, the United Nations said that at least 19.5 million people were enduring critical levels of food insecurity across Sudan. That number is likely rising due to the devastating effect of El Niño, a natural weather pattern causing shortfalls of rain and spiking temperatures across the globe.

The dire weather has compounded a crisis manufactured by both the RSF and the SAF.

Both restrict food aid from reaching regions under their enemy’s control. They also target vital infrastructure such as markets and electricity grids, which keep traders away, disrupt the transport of food, and force bakeries to close.

The perfect storm of war and drought is now overwhelming communities who have been on the cusp of starvation for months.

“The price of sorghum - the basic staple in the region - has doubled since last year. So how do these people cope?” said Denise Brown, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan.

“Many are now moving in search of food across Darfur,” she told The New Arab.

Drought and conflict

Before the war, 65 percent of Sudan’s population relied on agriculture to grow their own food and eke out a living. However, mass atrocities by the RSF and indiscriminate airstrikes by the SAF have forced many to abandon their farms.

Some have managed to stay on their land while others have gradually returned. Yet farmers are now struggling to grow crops due to the impact of El Niño. In North Darfur alone, about 64 percent of crops are showing poor growth, according to the UN. Rainfall arrived in September - too late to rescue the harvests.

Miss Brown warned of a looming catastrophe and urged Western donors to finance the UN’s humanitarian response plan for Sudan, which is just 46.7 percent funded.

The far western province of Darfur and the central region of Kordofan face a high risk of famine unless the global community responds urgently, aid agencies and civilians told The New Arab. [Getty]

“The world could soon see images of children dying from hunger,” she told The New Arab. “By then, it’ll be too late.”

Dire fuel shortages are also pushing up the price of transport and food, compounding the hardship.

The US-Israel war on Iran has driven up oil prices globally, yet some traders also blame the SAF for targeting fuel depots in crowded markets.

During October, the SAF struck Al Dabba in North Darfur and Nyala in South Darfur. On 26 October, it hit another crowded market in South Darfur, killing 36 people.

“These incidents, among others, are exposing civilians to direct violence and hindering access to food and supplies at a time when malnutrition is a growing concern,” said Doctors Without Borders, better known by its French acronym MSF, in a statement.

The de facto SAF-backed government dismissed warnings of famine after 31 countries called on both warring parties to avert a catastrophe by removing impediments to aid deliveries.

“The priority today is not to argue about the description of the disaster,” Adam Rogel, the spokesperson for displaced people in Darfur, told The New Arab.

“The priority is to save those facing the crisis.”

Inflation and power outages

While people living under SAF control are relatively better off, many are struggling to afford food.

The exchange rate has more than doubled since May, with the Sudanese pound dropping from 4,500 to the dollar to more than 10,000. Before the war, the pound was worth 600 to the dollar.

Suliman Baldo, an expert on the war economy and the founder of the Sudan Transparency Policy Tracker think tank, said the SAF is using up most of the government’s foreign currency to purchase weapons and to shower its generals with lucrative salaries to maintain their loyalty.

Before the war, 65 percent of Sudan's population relied on agriculture to grow their own food, but mass atrocities by the RSF and indiscriminate airstrikes by the SAF have forced many to abandon their farms. [Getty]

He added that the SAF-backed government is unable to replenish its foreign currency - imperative to stabilise the currency - because it doesn’t profit from vital exports.

“Key export commodities such as agriculture, gum Arabic, and livestock are mostly present in western Sudan, which is under the RSF’s control. But the RSF smuggles these commodities out, bypassing formal channels,” Baldo explained to The New Arab.

The RSF’s recent barrage of drone strikes, which has destroyed power stations across central and eastern Sudan, is compounding the hardship.

With fuel already in short supply, the total lack of state electricity has interrupted the production of basic staples such as bread.

These indiscriminate attacks - a clear violation of international humanitarian law - have resulted in the closure of dozens of bakeries across the capital of Khartoum.





The lack of electricity, fuel, and flour has made it impossible for bakeries to operate, thereby exacerbating bread shortages and driving up prices.

Naseeba, a university student in Khartoum, whose last name is being withheld to protect her from reprisal, is desperately looking for a part-time job to earn a bit of money while she completes her studies.

Like so many people across Sudan, she is rationing food to get by.

“I used to be able to afford five loaves of bread, but now I can buy just two,” she told The New Arab.

Mat Nashed is an award-nominated journalist who has covered the MENA region since the Arab Spring

Follow him on X: @matnashed

Edited by Charlie Hoyle