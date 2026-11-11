Is US military support for Israel coming to an end?

Beirut - Whether in Gaza, Lebanon or Iran, Israel's multi-front war since 2023 has placed renewed scrutiny on the role of its principal arms supplier.

For those whose homes were reduced to rubble, American military support for Israel has become inseparable from the destruction unfolding around them.

Amid growing international criticism and Israel's increasing diplomatic isolation, Americans too have begun questioning why their government continues to provide such extensive military aid to Israel, with US assistance estimated to have exceeded $40 billion across the Biden and Trump administrations over the past three years.

In the wake of this rising criticism, US President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement during an interview on the Fox and Friends programme in the morning hours of the midterm elections on 3 November.

“Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping,” the president stated by phone.

“We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it.”

Despite Trump’s insistence that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached the agreement with him, Israeli media reports stated that the Israeli defence establishment - including the Defence Ministry and the Israeli military - and the Finance Ministry were caught off guard by the American president’s announcement.

However, Paul Salem, a non-resident senior fellow with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told The New Arab that he was sceptical that the announcement would have any significant impact on Israel’s military capabilities, adding that this could also have just been a political move by the president.

“With Trump, it’s kind of hard to know exactly, but the timing was interesting,” Salem told The New Arab.

“American funding of Israeli military operations is highly unpopular among Democratic voters and quite unpopular among some in the MAGA base who are maybe fine with working with Israel but [are asking] why the US is sending them money. Politically, it did make sense.”

Political calculations

In the wake of Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon, along with a rise in settler violence in the West Bank over the last three years and the joint US-Israeli bombings in Iran, public opinion in the United States has not only soured when it comes to military aid to Israel, but also on support for Israel as a whole.

Instead, there has been an increasing shift in public opinion, with polls showing that a majority of Americans now support a Palestinian state.

The issue of Israel and the $3.8 billion in military aid sent annually has since permeated the political discourse and was a centrepiece during the primary and general elections in this year’s midterms.

Public opinion in the United States has not only soured when it comes to US military aid to Israel, but also on support for Israel as a whole. [Getty]

With the Republicans down in the polls before midterms, partly due to seemingly unwavering support for Israel, some speculated that Trump’s announcement was a last-minute attempt to rally support as voting began.

Josh Paul, co-founder of A New Policy and the former director of the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, who resigned over the Biden Administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, noted that Trump’s remarks were clearly political.

In the wake of the Republicans’ overwhelming defeat in the midterms, Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that US support for Israel played a major role in the election results. Whether or not Trump understood the implications or meant what he said is another story.

“The first question is, how much of this was just Trump making a political statement without actually thinking through the practical implementation and all of that sort of thing?” Paul told The New Arab.

Salem argued that this was more about Trump appealing to “his MAGA issue of ‘We’re happy to sell equipment to our allies like Saudi Arabia or the Europeans or South Korea, but why are we paying for it?’”

Either way, Salem and Paul agree that talks about future funding for Israel were inevitable, since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Israel is set to expire in 2028.

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While Trump said it was part of an agreement with Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot, who was tasked by Israeli President Issac Herzog with forming a new government following the Israeli elections at the end of October, decried Trump’s announcement.

It is unclear, though, whether he would try to reverse the end of American military aid should he successfully become the next prime minister.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee clarified the president’s statements days later, explaining that there would be “no abrupt cutoff” of American aid and that it could, instead, be a “phasing out”.

The midterms have given Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, placing the future of US military aid to Israel under unprecedented scrutiny. [Getty]

Budgeting

During Trump’s announcement, the US president made an important distinction. The United States was no longer going to give Israel weapons, but Israel was still more than free to buy them.

“It’s a fiscal impact, not necessarily a military impact,” Salem explained. “It just means that $3.8 billion, rather than being for free, getting US equipment for free, Israel has to find it in its budget to buy that equipment.”

Israel has one of the highest defence budgets in the world and the second highest in the region, with Saudi Arabia first, and around 20 percent of Israel’s defence budget came from US aid before 7 October 2023.

Domestically, Israel already produces some of its military needs, but other things, such as the F-35 jet and various bombs, come from the United States or other countries.

Since 2000, an estimated 78 percent of Israel’s arms imports have come from the US. If Israel is no longer getting free money from the US to purchase military hardware, then it might shop around to see if it can get better deals with the Europeans, South Korea or elsewhere.

But even if there is going to be no more aid from the US going forward, that does not mean Israel would suddenly stop receiving American weapons. Congress had already allocated funding for Israeli military aid, which was then used to purchase equipment, some of which has yet to be delivered.

“Even if the funding stopped tomorrow, I think that would raise some questions about whether Israel is going to pick up the tab for the missing money, but it would not have any immediate implications in terms of Israel’s continued ability to procure weapons and to obtain weapons from the US,” Paul said.

None of this is likely to affect Israel’s ability to prosecute wars in Gaza or Lebanon. Instead, the one factor that could have the biggest impact on how Israel acts in Gaza, Lebanon, or even addressing settler violence in the West Bank is the incoming Democratic-led Congress.

“The US Congress coming in much more hostile to Israel, Israel will have to deal with a new reality,” Salem told The New Arab.

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Congressional oversight

For decades, Israel has been one of the few topics that have elicited bipartisan support in Congress. Almost unanimously, Democrats and Republicans were able to come together and ensure that American government support for Israel was unwavering.

However, as more and more people were killed in Israel’s offensive in Gaza, that support began to wane as public opinion shifted throughout the United States. Soon, Democrats became increasingly hostile to what the Israeli government was doing in Gaza and the West Bank.

As a sign of how public opinion has changed in the US, Salem pointed to Trump’s own Election Day announcement. Previously, such statements would have elicited a severe response from pro-Israel lobby groups that could have torpedoed someone’s political ambitions.

“The fact that nowadays, the president can nonchalantly announce something like this and AIPAC and others really can’t do anything about it, that indicates that the mood is shifting in America,” Salem said.

This election, Salem added, was also a repudiation of Netanyahu and his maximalist policies in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, giving Israelis a clear sign that their prime minister had gone too far and put their relationship with their main ally at risk.

Since Democrats won a majority in both houses of Congress, it could force Trump to take on a different tactic in how he deals with any future Israeli government. This could mean that Trump has to put more pressure on the next Israeli government to moderate its policies in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

How soon the new Congress, which is sworn into office on 3 January 2027, seeks to apply this pressure on Trump remains to be seen.

On 11 December, the current continuing resolution passed by Congress comes to an end and a new spending bill, temporary or otherwise, would need to be agreed upon. Congress would still have a Republican majority, making it unclear if they would still try to provide Israel with further funding before they leave office.

Paul described Israel as either a potentially “hot-button issue in February or March” or a “slow burn until the end of September,” depending on the longevity of the new spending bill.

Trump may have said military aid for Israel was coming to an end, but it is Congress that holds the power of the purse in the US government, ensuring that Democrats would now have the final say on things going forward.

“There’s no question that the ball is very much in the Democrats’ court, perhaps to the severe discomfort of some in the Democratic leadership, to make the decisions about what is going to happen,” Paul said.

Nicholas Frakes is a journalist and photojournalist based in Lebanon, reporting on the Middle East

Follow him on X: @nicfrakesjourno

Edited by Charlie Hoyle