US midterms: What you need to know as voters head to the polls

Millions of Americans are voting today in the midterm elections - a contest that will have a crucial say in how the remainder of Trump's presidency, which ends in 2028, plays out.

What are the midterms?

American voters head to the ballot box every two years to elect members of Congress. The midterms are the elections that take place in the middle of the four-year presidential term.

Both congressional chambers – the House and the Senate – are in play, giving the opposition Democrats are an opportunity to wrest control of the legislature from Trump's Republican Party.

Members of the House of Representatives serve two-year terms, meaning all 435 seats are up for grabs. Meanwhile, more than a third of seats in the Senate will be contested. Senators serve six-year terms

On the same day, voters in 36 US states will also elect state-level governors.

What is the current balance of power in Congress?

The Republicans currently control both congressional chambers.

The party holds a narrow three-seat majority in the House and the edge in the Senate, with 53 seats to the Democrats' 47.

To overturn the GOP's Senate majority, Democrats will need to hold onto all their current seats and win at least four of the Republican-held battleground states.

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What are the opinion polls saying?

In the weeks leading up to the vote, the conventional wisdom has been that the Democratic Party would struggle to win back the Senate because many of the seats needed are in strongholds of the GOP.

But in the final opinion polls, Democrats were seen leading in almost all seven of the swing states.

The New York Times and Siena University surveys put the party ahead in the traditionally Republican states of Texas and Kansas, as well as the Republican-leaning Ohio.

It also put the party ahead in the traditionally Democratic Maine, narrowly in front in Alaska and effectively tied in Iowa.

In Michigan – the only battleground state held by the Democrats – Abdul El-Sayed had a comfortable nine-point lead over Trump ally Mike Rogers.

When do the polls close?

The first indication of where things might be heading will come at 1700 EST (2200 GMT) when a voter poll is released.

Polls will begin to close from 1800 EST (2300 GMT) in the eastern parts of Indiana and Kentucky, with results starting to come in soon after.

From then, attention will turn to the battleground states:

• 1930 EST (0030 GMT): Voting ends in the first swing state of Ohio, where Republican incumbent Jon Husted is fighting a close-run race against the Democrats' Sherrod Brown. Results here will provide an early sign of how things may play out in other battlegrounds.



• 2000 EST (0100 GMT): Polls close in Maine and most of Kansas, Texas, and Michigan.



• 2100 EST (0200 GMT): Voting ends in the rest of Kansas, Texas and Michigan, and Iowa.



• 0100 EST (0600 GMT): Polls close in the final swing state Alaska.

When will we know the results?

Results will begin to come in soon after the polls close in each of the states.

The winners are usually called by US news organisations before the final tallies are in. When this happens will depend on how close the race is.

Predictions about which party will control Congress will begin to be made as the picture becomes clearer in several of the battleground states.

With the Democrats needing most of these states to flip the Senate, it could be clear early on whether they have failed to do this.

It is possible that the final results will not be known until several days after the vote. In 2022, it wasn't until nine days after voting day that the House was called for the Republicans. In Nevada, it took ballot counters four days to produce the final tally for the Senate race. Meanwhile, Georgia's Senate contest went to a run-off in December after neither candidate received 50% of the vote.