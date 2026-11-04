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The US midterm elections have delivered a dramatic shift in US politics, handing Democrats control of both the House of Representatives and Senate while dealing President Donald Trump a major setback halfway through his second term.

From Republican strongholds falling to Democratic challengers to historic breakthroughs for Muslim, Arab-American and Black candidates, Tuesday's vote has reshaped the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

The results also reflect growing public frustration over the cost of living, the US-Israeli war on Iran and Trump's leadership, while raising questions about the future direction of both major parties.

Here are eight key takeaways from the 2026 US midterms.

1. Democrats take Congress, dealing Trump a major blow

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries addresses supporters on election night in Washington on 3 November 2026, as his party wins control of both chambers of Congress. [Getty]

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, ending the Republican Party's hold on Washington and creating a major obstacle to Trump's legislative agenda.

According to election-night figures reported by the Associated Press, Democrats had secured at least 228 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, surpassing the 218 needed for a majority, with several races still being counted.

In the Senate, Democrats secured at least 54 seats, giving them control of the 100-member chamber after entering the election in the minority.

The results represent the first time since 2006 that a Republican president has lost both chambers of Congress in a midterm election.

The change will give Democrats the power to block legislation, launch congressional investigations and scrutinise the Trump administration during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Trump, however, retains the power to veto legislation, meaning Democrats will still face significant obstacles in advancing their own agenda.

2. Republican strongholds turn Democratic

Democrat James Talarico celebrates his victory in the Texas Senate race on 3 November 2026, defeating Republican Ken Paxton in a major upset for President Donald Trump's party. [Getty]

Some of the night's biggest surprises came from states that have long been considered reliable Republican territory.

In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton to win a Senate seat, ending a decades-long drought for Democrats in the state.

Kansas delivered an equally striking result, electing Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton to the Senate over Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. The state had not elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, while former governor Roy Cooper secured a Democratic victory in North Carolina.

Democrats also made gains in Iowa and Ohio, where Josh Turek and Sherrod Brown won Senate contests.

3. Michigan elects America's first Muslim senator

Egyptian-American Democrat Abdul El-Sayed addresses supporters in Michigan after defeating Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. [Getty]

One of the election's most significant historic milestones came in Michigan, where Egyptian-American Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The former public health official overcame a bitter campaign that included attacks on his religion, his progressive politics and his opposition to US support for Israel.

Trump repeatedly targeted El-Sayed during the campaign, including through remarks that critics condemned as Islamophobic.

His victory also came despite opposition from influential pro-Israel political groups and divisions within the Democratic Party.

El-Sayed celebrated the result by declaring: "Michigan, we did it!".

4. Pro-Palestinian voices gain ground in Congress

Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy, who volunteered in Gaza during Israel's war on the territory, won a seat in the US House of Representatives for New Jersey. [Getty]

The elections also brought victories for several candidates who have criticised Israel's war on Gaza and US military support for Israel.

In New Jersey, Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy won the state's 12th Congressional District, becoming its first Muslim member of the House of Representatives.

Hamawy, a former US Army combat surgeon, volunteered in Gaza's hospitals during the Israeli war and has called for an end to American military assistance to Israel.

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib secured re-election in Michigan, while Somali-American representative Ilhan Omar won another term in Minnesota.

Their victories strengthen the presence of lawmakers willing to challenge Washington's longstanding military and diplomatic support for Israel.

5. The Iran war and cost of living weigh on Republicans

Economic concerns and the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran emerged as major issues shaping the election.

Voters faced rising living costs, including pressure from higher food and fuel prices, while the conflict with Iran raised questions about Washington's military commitments abroad.

Exit polling indicated that affordability was a central concern for voters, with dissatisfaction over Trump's handling of the economy contributing to the Democratic gains.

Trump himself acknowledged that the Iran conflict had played a part in Republican losses, although he defended his administration's actions.

6. Historic victories change the face of American politics

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms celebrates her victory in Georgia's gubernatorial election on 3 November 2026, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state. [Getty]

Beyond the battle for Congress, the midterms produced several breakthroughs in political representation.

In Georgia, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor of a US state.

New Mexico elected Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and former interior secretary, as the first Native American woman to govern a state.

In Illinois, Democrat Juliana Stratton won a Senate seat, meaning three Black women will serve simultaneously in the chamber for the first time.

Chris Pappas also won New Hampshire's Senate race, becoming the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

7. Trump's preferred candidates suffer major defeats

US President Donald Trump at the White House. Several Republican candidates backed by the president lost key races as Democrats made sweeping gains in the midterm elections. [Getty]

The midterms were also a test of Trump's influence over the Republican Party.

Several candidates he supported lost closely watched races, including Mike Rogers in Michigan, Ken Paxton in Texas and Michael Whatley in North Carolina.

Republican defeats in South Carolina and other traditionally conservative states further raised questions about the effectiveness of Trump's endorsements.

The president had encouraged supporters to treat the election as a referendum on his leadership, despite not appearing on the ballot himself.

Following the results, he acknowledged that Democrats had campaigned effectively but sought to distance himself from responsibility for the losses.

8. A new Congress could challenge Trump's final two years

The US Capitol building in Washington, DC. Democrats' control of both chambers of Congress will give them greater power to challenge President Donald Trump's agenda and investigate his administration [Getty]

The Democratic victory sets the stage for a confrontation between Congress and the White House.

With the House under Democratic control, party leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House, subject to a formal vote by representatives.

Democrats will gain control of congressional committees, giving them greater power to investigate the administration, demand documents and question senior officials.

Control of the Senate will also allow them to scrutinise and potentially block presidential appointments requiring confirmation.

But Democrats will not have unlimited power. Trump can veto legislation, and major bills may still face procedural obstacles in the Senate.