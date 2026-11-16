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The United States has positioned three aircraft carriers in the wider Middle East, alongside hundreds of fighter jets, advanced missile defences and thousands of military personnel, raising fears that its war against Iran could soon resume.

The military build-up comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intensifies pressure on President Donald Trump to launch another round of strikes, while US-Iran negotiations remain deadlocked.

Trump has further fuelled speculation by sharing AI-generated footage on Truth Social depicting soldiers kneeling in prayer on an airfield beside military transport aircraft.

He also reposted a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Republican Senator Tim Sheehy, titled "If You Think War Is Unpopular, Wait Till You See Defeat", which argues for continuing the military campaign against Iran despite its political costs.

With much of the military hardware already positioned and diplomatic efforts faltering, the question is whether Washington is preparing another offensive or using the threat of war to pressure Tehran.

Does the US now have everything in place to attack Iran?

The USS Theodore Roosevelt reportedly entered the US Central Command's area of responsibility on Sunday, joining the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington.

Its arrival temporarily brings three US aircraft carriers into the wider region, although the Pentagon has not formally confirmed the latest deployment and the overlap may be part of a planned rotation.

Washington has also extended the George H.W. Bush's deployment and repositioned amphibious forces carrying Marines and F-35B fighter jets.

According to an assessment by Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, approximately 200 US land-based fighter aircraft are already deployed in the theatre, supported by aerial refuelling tankers, surveillance aircraft and airborne command systems.

Additional Patriot and THAAD missile defence systems have been positioned to protect US forces and regional allies against Iranian retaliation.

These capabilities would allow Washington to conduct substantial air and naval operations without assembling an entirely new force.

Related Why Trump's Iran war just got a lot more costly Analysis

Is Netanyahu pushing Trump towards another war?

Netanyahu has made little secret of his desire for further military action.

On Friday, he accused Iran of rebuilding its nuclear programme and argued that the threat must be eliminated "once and for all".

According to Axios, Netanyahu has been pressing Trump to resume attacks, while Israeli officials have advocated a swift but extensive air campaign.

The pressure has extended to intelligence channels.

Mossad director Roman Gofman returned to Israel on Sunday after talks with senior US officials, including CIA director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff, according to Israeli media.

Gofman reportedly presented Israel's latest intelligence on Iran and was expected to brief Netanyahu and the Israeli security cabinet.

Israeli reports suggested the cabinet could consider authorising military action, although no decision to launch an attack has been announced.

Netanyahu's push also comes at a politically sensitive moment. His allies lack a parliamentary majority following October's elections, and opposition figures are attempting to form a replacement government.

His calls for an emergency unity government have raised suspicions that renewed conflict could strengthen his political position.

Related Could Netanyahu launch another Iran war to stay in power? Explainer

Is Trump signalling that he is ready to resume the war?

Trump's rhetoric has become increasingly difficult to reconcile with his repeated suggestions that the conflict could end through negotiations.

On 5 November, he warned that further strikes remained possible if diplomacy failed.

His recent military-themed social media activity has added to speculation, particularly alongside the arrival of a third aircraft carrier.

However, after meeting Qatar's prime minister on 9 November, Trump described US military operations against Iran as "effectively over" and suggested renewed strikes were unlikely.

Trump has also stepped back from diplomatic efforts, announcing that Vice President JD Vance would no longer focus on negotiations with Tehran.

"We don't need a deal with Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social, arguing that Washington already held the upper hand through its economic pressure campaign.

"We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" he added, referring to Washington's economic and maritime pressure on Tehran.

Trump appears to have opted to maintain severe economic pressure rather than immediately resume major strikes or pursue a final diplomatic settlement.

However, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump said he would consider it a US defeat if Iran's current government remained in power at the end of his presidency, potentially reinforcing Tehran's belief that the conflict threatens its survival.

Could Iran trigger another war instead?

Even if Trump decides against renewed strikes, Iran could initiate another escalation.

In a 9 November analysis, Chatham House expert Bilal Y. Saab warned that Washington's naval blockade, while damaging Iran's economy, could encourage Tehran to retaliate rather than accept American demands.

The blockade has restricted Iranian oil exports, but Tehran insists that sanctions relief and an end to US maritime restrictions must precede substantive nuclear negotiations.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned on Sunday that Tehran would not remain indefinitely in a state of "neither war nor peace".

"If the Americans accept our seven reasonable conditions, the path to an agreement remains open," Ghalibaf said during a parliamentary session, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

But he warned: "If the Americans make another mistake this time, it will be the capabilities and determination of Iran's Armed Forces that determine the geographical scope of the battlefield, not their wishes or intentions."

His warning came as he addressed the unveiling of a new Iranian missile facility, which he said had been constructed during the war despite attacks.

He said Iran remained open to negotiations if Washington accepted its seven conditions, but warned that its armed forces would determine the geographical scope of any renewed conflict.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei also warned on 11 November that Tehran could target American bases in Europe if Washington resumed attacks.

Iranian attacks struck at least 10 ships during the first 10 days of November, highlighting the risk of further escalation even without a new US offensive.