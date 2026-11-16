Reports and statements in recent weeks reveal that Iran expects to receive the long-awaited Su-35 Flanker fighter jets it ordered from Russia after the war with the United States and Israel ends.

Furthermore, Iran’s security chief travelled to Moscow seeking advanced, long-range S-400 air defence missile systems. These developments strongly suggest that Iran is counting on Russia to help rebuild and upgrade its aged air force and battered air defences.

“We had already completed the necessary preliminary work, including the procurement process and the signing of contracts,” Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia told Iranian media, referring to the Su-35s Tehran ordered early this decade.

“The necessary work concerning pilot training and instruction had also been completed, and there were no longer any problems in that regard.”

“These aircraft were supposed to arrive before the war,” he added. “God willing, we will certainly receive them after the war and upgrade our air fleet.”

Iran had ordered and paid for up to 50 Su-35s as early as 2021 but hasn’t received a single one yet. The Su-35 is Russia’s most advanced 4.5-generation combat aircraft.

Less than a week after Akraminia’s comments, Rezaei visited Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. He delivered a personal letter from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei requesting S-400 systems, The Telegraph reported on 6 November.

A senior Iranian official told the newspaper that Tehran is “optimistic” that Putin will provide them.

Unlike the Su-35, Iran isn’t known to have ordered S-400s in the past, although reports have indicated it was previously interested. The S-400s are more advanced than the older S-300s Iran previously acquired from Russia a decade ago.

Main hope

Arash Azizi, a lecturer at Yale University and author of ‘The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the US, and Iran’s Global Ambitions’ and an upcoming book on Israel-Iran relations, noted that Russia remains Iran’s “main hope for revamping” its air defence.

“Moscow has traditionally been slow and reluctant to offer Iran significant offers on air defence or jets, but it is now looking at Iran with a fresh strategic eye given the recent war,” Azizi told The New Arab.

“Still, Moscow has to balance out its relations with Israel and the GCC and will think twice before empowering a revisionist power like Iran too much.”

Iran is counting on Russia to help rebuild and upgrade its aged air force and battered air defences. [Getty]

Farzin Nadimi, a defence and security analyst and Senior Fellow of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, anticipates that Iran’s air force may finally receive its first batch of Su-35s, but only after the conflict ends.

“Russia does not want to be seen delivering significant weapons to Iran while Iranian missiles and drones crisscross the region, and also see them targeted and probably destroyed in another round of fighting,” Nadimi told The New Arab.

“I believe that extends to S-400s too,” he said. “Russia delivered the Mi-28NE to Iran after the June 2025 12-day war had ended.”

Video footage of a Russian-made Mi-28NE attack helicopter flying over Tehran emerged in early February, as did images showing a Mi-28NE in a hangar with digital desert camouflage.

More recently, a Financial Times report published on 4 November revealed that Russia had agreed to supply Tehran with 90 APLU-L helicopter-mounted launchers for precision-guided missiles.

The delivery followed a Russian transfer of Yak-130 training jets and light attack aircraft in 2023, at least one of which an Israeli F-35 stealth strike fighter subsequently shot down over Tehran in March during the war.

Aged airpower

Any delivery of up to 48 Su-35s would mark the most consequential order for Iran’s air force since its purchase of Soviet MiG-29s in 1989, the year after Iran’s bloody and depleting eight-year war with Iraq finally ended.

While The Washington Institute’s Nadimi believes the former deal sets a relevant precedent, he also pointed out that the Su-35 contract has been in the works for years.

Conversely, the 1989-90 acquisitions were “more like window shopping,” according to the memoirs of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Iran’s parliament speaker at the time, who played a pivotal role in negotiating those arms purchases from Moscow.

In addition to fourth-generation MiG-29s, Iran also acquired long-range S-200 Angara surface-to-air missile systems to bolster its ground-based air defences during this period. To this day, the MiG-29 marks Iran’s last acquisition of such a modern combat aircraft.

Iran's security strategists are planning for a post-war state of affairs, analysts told The New Arab. [Getty]

Tehran upgraded its air defences by acquiring more modern S-300 systems, which Moscow finally delivered in 2016 after years of delay. Israel destroyed these more advanced systems in airstrikes beginning in 2024.

Iran’s American and Soviet-made fighter jets have noticeably decayed over the decades. The MiG-29 order was not nearly as consequential as Iran’s earlier landmark acquisition of 80 F-14A Tomcats from the US in the late 1970s.

Washington delivered Tehran 79 F-14s before the 1979 revolution ousted the US-allied Shah of Iran and US-Iran relations collapsed due to the ensuing hostage crisis later that year. Iran was the only foreign operator of the fourth-generation F-14, one of the most sophisticated fighters ever made at that time.

Since the US-Israel air war that began on 28 February, Iranian MiG-29s reportedly flew over Mashhad during late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral in early July. Other unverified footage released by state media seemingly indicates that at least some F-14s are still operational and survived the war.

“Iran does have some operational jets left, MiGs and F-14s,” Azizi told The New Arab. “But these are entirely unimpressive and don’t amount to much.”

“Iran’s air warfare strategy relies on missiles and drones. When it comes to an air force, it barely has one,” he added.

“Iran’s acquisition of Su-35 will indeed make its air force stronger, but it starts from such a low base that this doesn’t mean much.”

Nadimi noted that a few MiG-29s, Su-24 tactical bombers, and at least one F-14 appear to have survived the war to date. “They will pose a very limited threat to any significant future aerial campaign against Iran,” he said.

And while any eventual Su-35 delivery won’t fundamentally change that reality, it would still mark the single most significant acquisition for Iran’s neglected air force in a generation.

“When eventually all 48 Su-35s are delivered and enter operational service with full armament package, they will probably be the most important boost to Iran’s combat aviation since the delivery of Grumman F-14 Tomcats in 1976-78,” Nadimi said. “In 1990, Iran received around 35 MiG-29s and 12 Su-24s.”

Consequently, if fulfilled, the Su-35 deal will be superior to that Soviet-era deal in both quality and quantity.

No magic bullets

Still, the United States and Israel both operate more advanced fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters in far greater numbers.

And the fact that Israel could devastate Iran’s S-300 arsenal without losing a single crewed aircraft suggests that S-400s won’t provide Iran with a game-changing air defence capability against the overwhelmingly superior airpower of its two main adversaries.

Nicholas Heras, Interim Executive Director at the Middle East Policy Council and Senior Director at the New Lines Institute, noted that Iran’s security strategists are planning for “a post-war state of affairs.” These plans include upgrading Iran’s conventional defensive capability to “frustrate state actor attacks” on Iranian territory.

“The Su-35s and S-400s, if they are delivered, are not magic bullets that will end Israel’s qualitative military edge over Iran,” Heras told The New Arab. “These systems are intended to upgrade Iranian territorial defence to make it more challenging for the Israelis to strike without consequences inside Iran,” he added.

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“Iran’s other capabilities, especially drones, will likely continue to make up the bulk of Iranian offensive capabilities.”

While deliveries of advanced Russian fighters and surface-to-air missiles in the coming years would undoubtedly improve Iran’s degraded defensive capabilities, they probably won’t make much overall difference in the outcome of another air war with the US and/or Israel.

“Whether Su-35/S-400 fare better than Su-24/MiG-29/S-300 remains to be seen,” Nadimi said. “I am sceptical, but they will definitely have better chances of opportunistic success.”

Paul Iddon is a freelance journalist based in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, who writes about Middle East affairs.

Follow him on Twitter: @pauliddon

Edited by Charlie Hoyle