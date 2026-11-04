A shrinking space: The silencing of Egypt's independent media

On 27 October, the New Cairo Misdemeanour Court ordered the closure of the independent news site Mada Masr and fined Lina Attalah, the editor-in-chief, 3 million Egyptian pounds (about $54,000).

The court handed Attalah the maximum penalty allowed under Egypt’s Press and Media Regulation Law at the case’s very first hearing.

She was taken into custody in the courtroom following the verdict and was only released about seven hours later after the outlet had paid the fine in full.

The verdict came about a month after security forces arrested the entire editorial team of Matsda2sh, an independent fact-checking platform whose name means “don’t believe it” in Egyptian Arabic.

The six arrested journalists, Mohamed Ashraf Abu Emaira, Abdallah Qadry, Islam Barakat, Mohamed Adel, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Omar Helal, are in pretrial detention, according to lawyer Nabih al-Ganadi, who is a member of the defence team for both these journalists and Attalah.

Though the two are separate cases, journalists and rights groups agree they mark a shift from prosecuting individual reporters to targeting news organisations themselves.

The number of journalists jailed in Egypt rose from 18 to 25 over the past year, the highest figure since 2021, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Nearly all Egyptian media houses are controlled by the state, according to Reporters Without Borders, and the country ranked 169 out of 180 in its 2026 Press Freedom Index.

“They’re not separate. They’re indicative of a drive to shrink the space for independent journalism in favour of a single media voice,” al-Ganadi told The New Arab.

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Trials and pretrial detention

Mada Masr was founded by Attalah and her colleagues shortly before the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and has built a reputation for investigative reporting on Egypt’s economy, corruption, politics, and human rights.

That reporting has long made it a target of legal inquiries and government-aligned commentators, who have repeatedly accused the newsroom of serving foreign agendas.

The site has been blocked inside Egypt since May 2017, when authorities cut off Mada Masr and 20 other websites. Its journalists have been summoned for questioning several times since.

In late October, an Egyptian court ordered the closure of the independent news site Mada Masr and fined Lina Attalah, the editor-in-chief, the maximum penalty. [Getty]

The order to shut it down altogether marks an escalation, one that the lawyer Nabih al-Ganadi said came out of a hearing marred by legal and constitutional violations.

“The defence was denied access to the case file to prepare its arguments, and the court appointed a lawyer without Attalah’s consent even though her own lawyers were present,” he said.

Attalah herself told the court she did not accept the appointed lawyer, an objection the judge refused to record in the minutes. Al-Ganadi stressed that the first-instance ruling is not final and that the defence is pursuing an appeal.

Egypt’s Supreme Judicial Council denied in a statement on the evening of 31 October that fair trial guarantees had been breached, saying the court had allowed the defence to review the papers and that the court-appointed lawyer had been assigned in line with legal procedures.

The Matsda2sh journalists face more serious charges. In a statement on 7 October, Egypt’s Public Prosecution said the platform was linked to the media committee of the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt designated a terrorist organisation in 2013, and that one defendant had admitted to joining the group. Matsda2sh has denied any links to the Brotherhood.

“The prosecution has yet to show the defence any evidence of how the journalists allegedly joined the group, or what acts amount to terrorism financing, including whether they are accused of receiving or sending money,” Al-Ganadi told The New Arab.

“All legal paths remain possible,” he added. “Pretrial detention could be renewed for a long period, the prosecution could refer the case to trial if it believes the evidence warrants it, and the journalists could still be released.”

Fear inside the newsrooms

Shaimaa Hamdy, the founder of a new platform called Athar, said journalists asked her to take down their articles in the days after the arrest of the Matsda2sh journalists.

“Some asked for stories they had already submitted, including pieces on online violence, to run under pseudonyms, because they feared their names would be linked to an independent outlet focused on rights and freedoms,” Hamdy, who had only launched the platform about 10 days earlier, told The New Arab.

The pressure also reached freelance journalists, who depend on platforms like Athar to publish their work and make some money.

Mada Masr's legal troubles are part of a wider problem for independent outlets, many of which have spent years waiting for the state to decide whether they can operate legally. [Getty]

“Targeting journalists and editors has created a constant state of anxiety and self-censorship which pushes reporters to weigh the security and legal risks before starting any story,” one freelance journalist who chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons said.

He added that independent journalists and outlets are targeted not only by the authorities but also by online campaigns, creating an “unstable and unsafe” working environment.

“Restrictions on the Egyptian press have persisted for years, but they have intensified recently, limiting journalists’ ability to work and depriving the public of stories and information that could otherwise have been published,” he said.

Journalist Lina El Wardani, who joined a group of journalists at the Journalists’ Syndicate on 3 October demanding the release of the Matsda2sh team, said these are the harshest restrictions on press freedom she has experienced in a career that began under former President Hosni Mubarak.

“The red lines were relatively clear under Mubarak, and only the president, his family and the military were off-limits,” she told The New Arab. “These days, it is difficult to tell what might get a journalist harassed and prosecuted.”

El Wardani rejected the idea that either outlet poses a threat. Matsda2sh’s fact-checking is a basic journalistic function, and Mada Masr is made up of professional journalists that readers are free to agree or disagree with.

Licences pending for years

Mada Masr’s legal troubles are part of a wider problem for independent outlets, many of which have spent years waiting for the state to decide whether they can operate legally.

Law 180 of 2018 requires news websites to obtain a licence from the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, the state body that oversees Egypt’s media. It is meant to respond to these applications within 90 days, but regularly takes far longer for independent media outlets, according to regional rights group HuMENA.

Mada Masr said it had applied in 2018 and 2020, only learning in 2022, during an interrogation of Attalah, that an earlier application had been rejected without notice. Its latest application, filed in 2023, is still pending.

In a study published in August 2026, the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression, an Egyptian rights group, documented similar delays and denials for several independent sites, often with little explanation.

Mohamed Salah, the general manager and legal representative of a news platform called Fekr Tany, said the platform had applied for a licence in 2023 and paid a fee of 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($902). It didn’t hear back for two years, until Salah was eventually informed that Fekr Tany’s application had been rejected.

Fekr Tany subsequently petitioned the council for the application to be reconsidered, and was promised in December 2025 that it would receive a decision. It has heard nothing since.

"Journalists and trainees have begun asking about the site’s future, while some contributors have hesitated to pitch new stories," Salah said, warning that fear could push journalists to retreat from investigating sensitive issues.

“Anxiety does not produce a journalist who can hold anyone to account, question, or expose," he said.

Khaled el-Balshy, head of the Egyptian Journalists’ Syndicate, has called for a review of the procedures for licensing news websites and for clear rules that allow outlets to be granted media licences without unjustified delays.

“A diverse media that represents all sections of society requires that news organisations be able to work within a stable legal framework,” el-Balshy told The New Arab, stressing the need to revise current procedures to allow a plurality of voices in Egypt’s media landscape.

Asked whether the order to close Mada Masr could be a prelude to similar action against other outlets, el-Balshy declined to make predictions, preferring to focus on the steps that could be taken to defend affected journalists and outlets and to resolve the situation of sites whose licence applications remain pending.

The syndicate relies on negotiation with the relevant authorities, recourse to the courts, and the legal, union, and constitutional tools available to it, he explained, pointing to cases in which its interventions succeeded, including the release of journalist Karim Asaad in August 2023 after about 48 hours in detention.

But el-Balshy acknowledged that the syndicate’s ability to achieve results is limited, and that its interventions depend on the wider climate and the resources available.

“[The Syndicate] will keep defending journalists with whatever tools it has,” al-Balshi told The New Arab. “Though success in some cases does not mean the same results can be achieved in all of them.”

The damage extends beyond individual outlets and to the country’s entire media landscape.

El Wardani warned that continued pressure from the authorities could leave all Egyptian media publishing the same news, headlines, and topics, at the expense of diversity and a plurality of voices.

“Holding public institutions to account and exposing their failings is the essence of journalism,” she said.

Younis Ali is an Egyptian journalist whose work has appeared in local, regional, and international outlets

This story was produced in collaboration with Egab

Edited by Charlie Hoyle