The political crisis threatening to tear Iraqi Kurdistan apart

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has entered an acute phase in its long-running political crisis, with relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) at their lowest level in nearly a decade.

While some are calling for urgent talks to salvage a measure of Kurdish unity, the semi-autonomous region appears headed for a consequential split into two administrations.

The relative stability of the Kurdistan Region is underpinned by the ability of the two parties to cooperate to at least a functional degree. This capacity has been eroding in recent years and is close to completely failing.

The break-up between the KDP and the PUK stems not only from different visions of how governance should operate, but also from personal incompatibility between the parties’ leaders that has hamstrung efforts to find compromise.

Years of mutual frustration and grievance have accumulated to such a degree that welcome calls for dialogue may end up falling on deaf ears.

A power struggle reaches breaking point

A divided administration, with the KDP in control of Duhok and Erbil governorates and the PUK in charge of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, pushes the Kurdistan Region deep into uncharted constitutional waters in terms of Iraq’s post-Ba’athist order.

While this arrangement existed between 1998 and 2006 as a consequence of the brutal Kurdish Civil War, the legality of such an arrangement would be both procedurally and politically tenuous.

On 4 November, the KDP managed to hold a session of the Kurdistan Parliament, which last met in December 2024, and elect a speaker and other top positions.

The party, which has 39 seats, managed to achieve a quorum in the 100-seat legislature by convincing MPs from a handful of smaller parties to participate, as well as peeling off defectors from the PUK and opposition parties New Generation and Halwest.

The session provoked a furious response from the PUK, which accused the KDP of buying off the defectors, withdrew its ministers from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, and brought them back to Sulaymaniyah. PUK leader Bafel Talabani said in a speech on 5 November that the party would respond to moves by the KDP in kind.

“Whatever they do there, we will do here,” he declared. “If they appoint a Region president, we will appoint a Region president.”

Both parties bear responsibility for the situation. Even if the KDP can legitimately accuse the PUK of damaging the KRG by withdrawing its participation in the cabinet, the PUK is on firm ground criticising the KDP for being insensitive to the consequences of forcing a session of parliament without broad consensus.

Iraq's Kurdistan Region has entered an acute phase in its long-running political crisis, with relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan at their lowest level in nearly a decade. [Getty]

Moreover, they have also acted irresponsibly by letting their relations deteriorate to such low levels. Politicians in both parties will call for everyone to “place the interests of the people of Kurdistan above every other interest or objective,” as KDP leader Masoud Barzani did on 9 November.

But they have not demonstrated that collective attitude for many years by prioritising partisan interests above all else.

While Barzani has called on the two parties to meet to “resolve outstanding issues and bring an end to the political crisis,” there is a sense that a line has been crossed and that the framework of shared governance in the Kurdistan Region will not be restored without a larger deal between the KDP and the PUK.

This is no longer a matter of which party controls what ministry in the next government - and such outdated framing is no longer something that the Kurdistan Region’s foreign partners should continue to validate.

Yet the details of what a resolution between the parties would look like remain vague. The KDP and the PUK have fundamentally opposed visions for how the Kurdistan Region should be governed.

The KDP sees itself as the dominant party and, therefore, should have authority that reflects that status. In contrast, the PUK wants a substantive say in how power is wielded, with most important decisions made at the local level.

Both approaches appeal to certain democratic norms: majority rule in the KDP’s argument and the empowerment of local communities in the PUK’s case. However, stripped to their essences, both are merely vehicles for partisan control without needing to accommodate others.

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KDP dominance allows it to govern at the KRG level without input from other parties, while the PUK’s local emphasis allows it to govern in Sulaymaniyah and Halabja without interference from Erbil.

It is hard to see how the KDP and the PUK will be able to find a way to compromise between these visions. Theoretically, it is possible, but neither party has shown any interest in abandoning its position.

The prospect of a divided Kurdistan

This leaves the Kurdistan Region staring down the messy prospect of a divided administration. There are many practical hurdles to this arrangement, not least that the two zones have become interconnected over the last 20 years.

There are still deficiencies in the connections between the two zones, particularly in terms of trade and economic relations, and the checkpoints between them stand as stark reminders.

But the idea of the Kurdistan Region as a cohesive entity was normalised in the minds of ordinary people. Transport between Erbil and Sulaymaniyah has improved. People move between cities for work, school, and family reasons as a matter of routine. Breaking up would needlessly make life difficult for ordinary residents.

There are also tricky constitutional issues. The Kurdistan Region is an established federal region, according to Article 117.1 of the 2005 Constitution, which also recognised and accepted “its existing authorities.”

Creating a divided administration would necessitate further legal action, though there is a clear path. Article 119 of the 2005 Constitution states in part that: “One or more governorates shall have the right to organise into a region based on a request to be voted on in a referendum.”

The PUK could theoretically initiate this process with Sulaymaniyah and Halabja, but it would doubtless be challenged in court by any number of vested interests, including the KDP branches in those governorates.

The Kurdistan Region is staring down the messy prospect of a divided administration. [Getty]

Moreover, it would fire the starting gun for other parts of Iraq that might want status as a federal region, with Basra the most likely candidate. It is likely a situation that the government in Baghdad wants to avoid, particularly given that it would be precipitated by the relatively petty reason that the two main Kurdish parties cannot get along.

It is clear that the consequences of the KDP’s decision to hold the 4 November parliamentary session will be extensive. It is the end result of decisions that were made over the course of years and relate to the most fundamental dynamics of the Kurdistan Region’s politics.

The PUK’s response of withdrawing from the government makes a divided administration more likely and significantly complicates the situation.

Ordinary Kurds will hope that their leaders overcome these factors and act in the broader interest, but if history is any guide, that seems unlikely in the near term.

Winthrop Rodgers is an associate fellow at Chatham House, a journalist, and a researcher who covers politics, human rights, and political economy, primarily focusing on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @wrodgers2

Edited by Charlie Hoyle