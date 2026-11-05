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Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot emerged on Thursday as the favourite to be tasked with forming a new government, after an ultra-Orthodox party traditionally allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to endorse him.

The 27 October vote gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats, while opposition parties secured 48 and parties representing Palestinian citizens of Israel won 19 in the 120-seat Knesset.

A government needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to secure a parliamentary majority.

Although the Eisenkot-led opposition and Arab parties together hold 67 seats, several opposition leaders have ruled out governing alongside Arab parties, complicating efforts to remove Netanyahu from power.

President Isaac Herzog is holding a second day of consultations with political parties before deciding whether to give Netanyahu or Yashar party leader Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a government.

Eisenkot is now considered the frontrunner after securing recommendations from opposition parties and Mansour Abbas's United Arab List (Ra'am), while United Torah Judaism (UTJ), a longtime Netanyahu ally with seven seats, declined to recommend either candidate.

The leader selected will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. If those efforts fail, the mandate can pass to another lawmaker.

With neither bloc commanding a clear majority, Israel faces four possible scenarios.

Related How a record Palestinian vote has unsettled Israeli politics Analysis

1. A stable majority government for either bloc

A stable coalition would need the support of at least 61 lawmakers, but the election results make that difficult for both Netanyahu and Eisenkot.

One possibility is for Eisenkot's opposition bloc to win over the two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties: United Torah Judaism, which holds seven seats, and Shas, which has six.

Their combined support would give the opposition the 61 seats needed for a majority.

However, both parties have traditionally supported Netanyahu, while opposition demands to conscript ultra-Orthodox men into the military remain a major obstacle to any agreement.

United Torah Judaism's decision on Thursday not to recommend Netanyahu has further complicated his efforts to secure another term. However, it appears that the move is intended to pressure Netanyahu over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox students, rather than signal a definitive break with his bloc.

Another possibility is for Netanyahu to persuade opposition lawmakers to defect.

One scenario being discussed involves former prime minister Naftali Bennett and seven lawmakers breaking away from the opposition, bringing Netanyahu's bloc to 60 seats. He would then need one additional lawmaker to secure a majority.

A third option would see Eisenkot's bloc reach an agreement with the Arab parties, giving it a combined 67 seats.

But this remains politically difficult because several Jewish opposition leaders refuse to enter a coalition with Arab parties.

2. An Eisenkot minority government with Arab support

A minority government could offer Eisenkot another route to power without requiring every supporting party to join the governing coalition.

Under such an arrangement, parties outside the government could provide parliamentary support on confidence votes, budgets and other crucial legislation.

One possibility would involve Eisenkot bringing Abbas's Ra'am, which holds eight seats, into his coalition, while the 11 lawmakers from the Joint List support the government from outside.

Ra'am has now formally recommended Eisenkot to President Herzog, strengthening his chances of receiving the mandate to form a government. However, Eisenkot has yet to clarify whether he would accept Arab parliamentary support, particularly given opposition from potential coalition partners such as Avigdor Lieberman, a hard-right supporter of settlements.

The Arab parties' demands include halting home demolitions in the West Bank, tackling crime and incitement, and allowing greater political opportunites for Palestinians.

Such an arrangement could become more attractive if the alternative is another election or Netanyahu returning to power.

Israel has previously had minority governments supported by Arab lawmakers.

In 1993, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin relied on external support from Palestinian political parties after Shas withdrew from his coalition, while his government pursued the Oslo peace process.

3. A Netanyahu-Eisenkot national unity government

A national unity government would bring together parties from rival political blocs to overcome the parliamentary deadlock.

Herzog has reportedly raised this possibility as a way of avoiding another election.

Under one proposed arrangement, Netanyahu and Eisenkot could rotate the premiership, with other parties joining a broad coalition.

Israel has formed similar governments during previous political crises, including the coalition between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz that lasted from May 2020 until June 2021.

Israeli media reports suggest US President Donald Trump also favours a unity government, although he reportedly wants Netanyahu's far-right allies, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, excluded.

The biggest obstacle remains Netanyahu himself.

Several opposition parties have refused to serve under the prime minister, who is on trial in Israel on corruption charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians during Israel's war on Gaza.

Despite these obstacles, analysts consider a unity government one of the main options available to Herzog.

Another possibility is that renewed military escalation against Iran could increase pressure on rival parties to join an emergency government in the name of Israeli national interests.

4. Netanyahu remains in power as caretaker prime minister

A fourth scenario involves Eisenkot forming a minority government with support from Arab lawmakers, but only on a temporary basis.

Rather than seeking a lasting coalition, such a government could focus on passing legislation designed to prevent Netanyahu from returning to office.

One proposal would bar lawmakers facing criminal charges from serving as prime minister.

If passed, the legislation could prevent Netanyahu from heading another government and potentially force him out of politics.

His departure could allow another Likud figure to take over the party, removing one of the main obstacles to a broader unity coalition.

However, Netanyahu could challenge such legislation in court, potentially delaying its implementation.

There is also another form of temporary government - the existing Netanyahu administration could continue in a caretaker capacity until a new coalition is formed.

Under Israeli law, caretaker governments retain extensive executive powers, including the ability to make binding decisions on military operations and foreign policy.

This means Netanyahu could remain in office throughout the coalition negotiations, even without a new parliamentary majority.

What happens if all four scenarios fail?

If no candidate succeeds in assembling a government, Israel could be forced to hold another parliamentary election within months.

The initial candidate has 28 days to form a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. If that attempt fails, another lawmaker can be given 28 days.

A further 14-day opportunity may follow under the relevant parliamentary procedures before the process ultimately leads to another election.