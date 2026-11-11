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The United States has established a new task force aimed at disrupting Iranian weapons and technology supply routes through its land borders and the Caspian Sea, expanding Washington's efforts to restrict trade with Tehran alongside its ongoing naval blockade.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the creation of the "Iron Gate" task force on Saturday, saying it would target the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technology and sanctioned materials into Iran, as well as financial flows Washington considers illicit.

President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the operation would continue alongside the naval blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran announced discussions with Moscow over the new US measures.

What is the "Iron Gate" task force?

The task force was established by CENTCOM under the direction of its commander, Admiral Brad Cooper.

It comprises around 20 military and civilian personnel operating from CENTCOM's headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

According to CENTCOM, the task force will coordinate with US government agencies to disrupt the transfer of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technology and sanctioned materials through Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

It will also target financial networks that Washington considers to be supporting prohibited activities.

Why has Washington established the task force?

Cooper said "Iron Gate" was intended to reinforce the existing US naval blockade and strengthen cooperation between CENTCOM and other government agencies.

The stated objective is to prevent Iran from financing armed groups, rebuilding weapons factories and replenishing its military stockpiles.

CENTCOM claimed that the naval blockade had prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil in recent months.

The command said restrictions on vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports would remain in place.

Cooper said Iron Gate was intended to reinforce the existing US naval blockade and strengthen cooperation between CENTCOM and other government agencies. [Getty]

Which Iranian supply routes are being targeted?

CENTCOM identified Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea as the main areas of operation, without naming specific border crossings or ports.

A Reuters investigation published on 29 October found that a network of more than 5,000 entities linked to Iranian military procurement had imported equipment, explosives and heavy trucks worth at least $2 billion since January 2025, despite Western sanctions and the US naval blockade.

According to the investigation, the network used cargo vessels travelling from Russia across the Caspian Sea, trucks passing through Central Asian countries and cargo aircraft arriving from China.

The shipments reportedly included materials used in manufacturing missiles and drones, alongside industrial equipment and heavy vehicles.

How will "Iron Gate" disrupt these routes?

CENTCOM said the task force would coordinate its activities with US government agencies.

Reuters quoted a US military official as saying the agencies expected to participate included the Treasury, State and Justice departments, as well as intelligence services.

However, CENTCOM did not specify how shipments would be intercepted or announce the deployment of additional combat units along Iran's borders or in the Caspian Sea.

It also did not identify which countries might cooperate with Washington in implementing the operation.

How does "Iron Gate" differ from the naval blockade?

The US naval blockade targets shipping connected to Iranian ports, while "Iron Gate" expands Washington's efforts to include overland transport routes, the Caspian Sea and the supply and financial networks associated with targeted materials.

On 8 November, Trump announced on Truth Social that the new task force was fully operational, claiming that the combined measures had restricted the movement of goods into and out of Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump reiterated that the operation would continue.

"We have the new Iron Gate. Iron Gate deals with land, so we're operating on land and at sea," he said.

Trump added that some countries preferred the existing arrangements, including the naval blockade and "Iron Gate" operation, to remain in place.

How has Iran responded?

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) rejected and ridiculed the US initiative, dismissing it as ineffective.

Its spokesperson, Hossein Mohibbi, told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday that the plan was "merely wordplay", arguing that Washington would fail to impose sufficient economic pressure to cause Iran's economy to collapse.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also mocked the initiative on Monday, describing it as an attempt to divert attention from Trump's defeat in the US midterm elections, which saw Republicans lose control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

On Tuesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that he had discussed US measures, including "Iron Gate", with Russia's ambassador to Tehran, Alexey Dedov.

Gharibabadi said both sides had emphasised the importance of coordination and cooperation in confronting shared threats, protecting security and stability in the Caspian Sea and safeguarding the interests of countries bordering it.

Has Washington announced any results?

CENTCOM's initial announcement on Saturday did not provide figures for shipments intercepted by "Iron Gate", companies whose activities had been halted or punitive measures imposed under the operation.

The statement focused on the task force's establishment, staffing, headquarters and objectives.

Although Trump subsequently claimed that the combined land and maritime measures had restricted the movement of goods, he provided no separate figures demonstrating the new task force's operational results.

How could the operation affect US-Iran negotiations?

The launch of "Iron Gate" comes as mediation efforts continue to secure an agreement between Washington and Tehran to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met Trump in Washington on Monday, following a visit to Tehran.

Iran has demanded an end to the US naval blockade of its ports, the easing of certain sanctions and a halt to military strikes in exchange for lifting restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under Tehran's proposal, negotiations over its nuclear programme would take place at a later stage.

Washington has rejected the proposal in its current form, while Trump has insisted that the naval blockade will remain in place.

On Tuesday, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said no negotiations were currently taking place between the two countries.