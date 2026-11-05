Inside the movement behind Abdul El-Sayed's historic Senate win

Dearborn, Michigan - With his election to the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed broke multiple barriers - from being the first Muslim voted into the chamber, to facing a record amount of dark money spending and mobilising a community long left on the political sidelines.

His win went against the grain of conventional wisdom that says big donations mean big wins and that historically low-turnout voters will not turn up on election day.

“The community showed us that they felt their values were reflected in his message. They felt that he was speaking to the issues that were affecting them,” Fayrouz Saad, co-founder and CEO of the New Arc Collective, a non-profit organisation that builds data infrastructure on the Arab-American and Muslim vote, tells The New Arab.

“They not only wanted to vote and voted, but they were excited to vote.”

In this latest midterm, at least a dozen Muslim candidates ran for local and state offices, a showing that also likely helped bring out voters from the community.

Until recent years, Arabs and Muslims have had unusually low voter turnout, resulting in low engagement by politicians and therefore low attentiveness to these constituents.

“The idea was: because they don’t vote, we don’t really have to care about what they care about or their issues. We don’t have to listen to them. Because of those things, we can win without them. We don’t have to engage with them,” says Saad.

“And then we saw Trump exploit that vulnerability. Trump came to Dearborn. He sat with members of the community. He then went and had a rally. It sends a message,” she says.

Though the vast majority of Dearborn residents did not vote for Donald Trump, many were blamed for his 2024 presidential win in Michigan. This week, Dearborn voters sent a resounding message against Trump.

Developing a culture of political engagement

Saad is part of several grassroots groups that work to “get out the vote” of Arabs and Muslims through detailed research and in-person engagement – in other words, a lot of targeted door-knocking every two years. And in the interim, they are working to develop a culture of year-round political awareness.

“It’s about building that muscle memory and making it part of our culture to be civically engaged, to be registered, to get out the vote, to go to candidate forums,” says Saad.

“Although yesterday’s victory was important, it wasn’t built in a vacuum. It was built on a foundation of civic building and civic participation that’s been done by many organisers.”

After years of tepid political engagement, Muslims now play a major role in US politics. [Getty]

Mohamed Gula, CEO of Emgage Action, says they have a database of around 200,000 registered Muslim voters in Michigan. Their list comes from the secretary of state and is used in a similar way to other voting demographics, based on an ethnicity model using Arab or Muslim-sounding names.

“We build our strategy based on voting trends,” Gula tells The New Arab. “Our aim is to see how many are high-propensity voters and to turn them out.”

A newer group, called American Priorities, a pro-Palestine super-PAC (political action committee), established in 2025 to counter AIPAC spending, reportedly invested at least $10 million into the 2026 midterms, including on El-Sayed’s campaign.

Less than a decade earlier, the landscape was much different.

Years of building a political infrastructure

In the decade and a half following 9/11, much of the political organising in the Muslim community was related to countering Islamophobic extremist candidates, rather than promoting their own candidates and policies.

“It was more defensive than proactive,” says Gula.

Eventually, a growing number of Arabs and Muslims ran for local and state office, including Rashida Tlaib, who was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2008.

Related Arab and Muslim candidates take on local US politics Analysis

Before that, in 2002, Keith Ellison, also originally from the Detroit area, was elected to the Minnesota House. Both would go on to serve their states in the US Congress.

In 2016, Muslim political engagement grew in response to the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, who campaigned on a Muslim ban, among other discriminatory policies.

The 2018 midterms ushered in a blue wave that saw the elections of Omar and Tlaib to the House (Andre Carson of Indiana, also a Muslim, had been serving in the US House since 2008, though he was far less outspoken than the new “squad” members).

The 2026 midterms have seen a major peak in Muslim voter turnout, with Michigan breaking records for early and same-day voting, largely galvanised by the candidacy of El-Sayed and the anti-Muslim campaign ads aired by his opponents. [Getty]

Another progressive candidate who aimed for public office in 2018 was El-Sayed, who ran in the Democratic primary for Michigan governor. Though he didn’t win that race, he built a campaign infrastructure that would later serve him in his 2026 race for Senate.

“That kind of personal contact on the ground makes a difference,” James Zogby, veteran pollster and president of the Arab American Institute, told The New Arab.

A new era

After years of tepid political engagement, Muslims now play a major role in US politics, along with many more allies, who have advocated against unconditional US aid to Israel and for civil rights protections for Muslims in the US.

The data show that there are dips and peaks of Muslim engagement in US politics. One of the most significant dips was during the 2024 election, when then-President Joe Biden supported Israel’s war on Gaza, despite public opposition. However, the "uncommitted movement" some activists participated in at that time showed a determination to affect policy.

The 2026 cycle has seen another major peak, with Muslim voter engagement in Michigan breaking records for early and same-day voting, largely galvanised by the candidacy of El-Sayed and the anti-Muslim campaign ads aired by his opponents.

“This time felt different,” says Gula. “There was less persuasion. Often, when I’d knock on the door, the person would say they’d already voted.”

“I think it tells two stories,” says Saad. “One is that the direction of the country is changing. People are not buying into the dog-whistling, Islamophobic campaigns, and tropes told about marginalised communities. The ground is shifting, and that’s exciting. There’s a clear rejection of that.”

Still, she is dismayed that Mike Rogers did as well as he did (52.5% to 45.5%), given his Islamophobic campaign.

“It’s been exciting, but it’s also been tough,” she says. “I couldn’t help walking away thinking: yes, we did it. We’ve overcome so much. But it was still OK to have all of those Islamophobic ads. It still sucks that it was so close. There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Brooke Anderson is The New Arab's correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering US and international politics, business, and culture.

Follow her on Twitter: @Brookethenews

Edited by Charlie Hoyle