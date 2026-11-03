How a record Palestinian vote has unsettled Israeli politics

East Jerusalem - Within hours of the polls closing on 27 October, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud accused Palestinian parties of stealing Israel's election, saying it was handing "hundreds of testimonies" from polling stations to the police and the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency.

The accusations came as Palestinian citizens, long on the margins of Israel's electoral politics, emerged as a force neither camp could ignore.

Palestinian turnout climbed to about 80 percent, from 53.2 percent in 2022, with nearly 840,000 votes going to Ra'am and the Joint List, a 64 percent increase.

The two lists won 19 of the Knesset's 120 seats, eight for Ra'am and 11 for the Joint List, four more than their previous record.

Yet the opposition, which needs Palestinian votes to form a government, has ruled out sitting in a coalition with them, while the right increasingly portrays their political participation as a security threat.

The vote has handed Palestinian citizens a power they have rarely held: the ability to decide whether Netanyahu stays in office.

Yet the Israeli parties that need their votes still refuse to accept them as partners in government. How Palestinian parties use that leverage, and whether they should join a government at all, now divides their own leaders and the analysts who follow them.

Amir Makhoul, an analyst of Israeli affairs, argues that the decisive change since 2022 was the government itself.

Netanyahu’s coalition, sworn in at the end of that year, was the most right-wing in Israel’s history, handing the police to the far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister and the finance ministry to the settler leader Bezalel Smotrich, he argued.

“Its policies during the war on Gaza and the campaign in the occupied West Bank reached Palestinian citizens too,” Makhoul told The New Arab.

“It left many convinced that their very presence was now a target, and that the government’s survival could bring the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank to their own towns."

This was the final straw for a community already driven to the brink by years of incitement, racism, and violent crime, as well as fears of displacement and ethnic cleansing.

"It was a popular mood shaped by a sense of danger, and a collective decision to use the ballot box against a government that people believe threatens their existence," he said.

Palestinian turnout climbed to about 80 per cent in this year's election, from 53.2 per cent in 2022, with nearly 840,000 votes going to Ra'am and the Joint List, a 64 per cent increase. [Getty]

Reuniting the Palestinian vote

Khalil Abu Karsh, however, a researcher on Israeli affairs, points to a more deliberate role for the parties.

“While the sense of threat preceded the campaign,” he told The New Arab. “Arab lists recognised its political significance and mobilised voters around it. Grassroots efforts in Arab towns reinforced that push, with residents organising to head to polling stations together.”

Youssef Jabareen, head of the Joint List, calls the turnout an act of "collective responsibility" after years of crime, demolitions in the Naqab, and the prosecution of students, doctors, and workers.

"During the campaign, the Joint List worked to turn that sense of danger into political action and to rebuild people's trust in their ability to shift the balance of power," he told The New Arab.

The Joint List was first formed in 2015 by Hadash, a Jewish-Arab socialist party, the nationalist Balad, Ta'al, and the Islamist-rooted Ra'am, and won a record 15 seats in 2020 before falling apart.

In August, Hadash, Ta'al, and Balad revived it under Jabareen, while Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, ran separately to keep its freedom to join a coalition. The two lists signed a surplus-vote agreement and a pledge not to attack each other.

Maha Karkabi-Sabbah, a Joint List member from Balad, says the revived list itself drew voters back. "Its presence reflected unity between the Arab parties, and that motivated people," she told The New Arab.

Both lists survived a bid to keep them off the ballot. On 23 September, the Central Elections Committee voted 18 to 5 to bar each of them, and also voted to bar Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh, before the lists appealed to the Supreme Court and were allowed to run.

Abu Karsh links those bids to a sharp fall in Arab votes for Zionist parties, which offered Palestinian candidates no safe slots and backed efforts to strike Arab lists.

Analysts told The New Arab that a decisive factor for the record turnout, in addition to grassroots mobilisation, was the far-right government and its policies since 2022. [Getty]

"The incitement against Abu Shehadeh created a new situation inside the community," he said. "Many voters redirected their votes to the Arab parties alone."

He sees the result as evidence that decades of "Israelisation," the state's effort to fragment Palestinian identity and absorb individuals into Israeli society, have fallen short.

"The pressures of recent years, from home demolitions and land restrictions to budget cuts for Arab local councils, have pushed the community towards greater cohesion rather than weakening it," he said.

A majority without Palestinian partners

Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 seats, and the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief, holds 48, both short of the 61 needed to govern.

With Ra'am, the opposition would reach 56, and with both Arab lists, 67. Yet Eisenkot has said the Palestinian parties do not meet his conditions, and former prime minister Naftali Bennett has ruled out relying on what he calls non-Zionist parties.

Makhoul does not take those refusals as final. Bennett himself led the 2021 government in which Ra'am sat.

"Much of what we hear is manoeuvring over posts inside the opposition camp," he said. "It does not mean cooperation with the Arab parties is impossible."

He calls Likud's fraud claims "a blood libel." On election day, Shin Bet chief David Zini described the vote as secure, and police said they had no evidence supporting Likud's allegations.

Two days later, however, the committee's chairman, Justice Noam Sohlberg, ordered the Shin Bet to investigate suspected foreign funding behind the Palestinian turnout.

"Weakened at the ballot box, the prime minister turned on the Arab vote itself, seeking to recast Palestinian political participation as a security threat rather than a democratic right," Makhoul said.

Jabareen sees the same pattern. Whenever the community organises and votes in large numbers, he said, efforts to strip its representatives of legitimacy intensify.

"Palestinians in this country are the owners of their homeland, and their rights are no favour from anyone,” he told The New Arab.

Inside government or outside it

The most discussed scenario is a minority government with Ra'am inside and the Joint List supporting it from outside.

"The Arab parties cannot choose the government on their own, but they can tip the balance between camps and press specific demands on any coalition that depends on them," Makhoul said.

How far to go divides both analysts and the politicians. Abu Karsh argues that staying outside government limits what the parties can deliver on crime, budgets, land, and housing.

"Taking part in the coalition could give the Arab parties greater influence over the policies that shape the lives of Arab citizens," he said.

Karkabi-Sabbah rejects joining a government as a goal in itself, since Israeli governments pursue occupation, settlement, and discrimination.

"Joining could turn the Arab parties into partners in policies they cannot accept, or into cover for them," she said, adding that the limits are built into the state, which the 2018 Nation-State Law defines as the nation-state of the Jewish people alone.

Jabareen rejects reducing Arab influence to ministerial posts and frames the Joint List's mandate as a "safety net" of protection from crime and demolitions, equality in jobs and housing, and a political horizon with the wider Palestinian people.

"Toppling Netanyahu does not mean handing anyone a blank cheque," he said. "We will not let Palestinian votes provide cover for settlement, war, and discrimination," he told The New Arab.

Abu Karsh warns that the real test begins now. Voters gave the Palestinian parties a clear mandate, not an open one, he said, and the parties will be judged on whether they turn seats into lasting protection rather than a number on a results table.

Makhoul places the vote on a wider map. Palestinian citizens, he said, watched the closure of Jenin, the raids on its camp and in Tulkarem, the sealing of Hebron, and attacks on West Bank olive groves, and felt the danger moving closer.

"Through its daily policies, this government confirms that the Nakba can be repeated," he said. "The vote came to affirm that we are staying."

Monjed Jadou is a Palestinian journalist and founder of Palestine News Network (PNN), an independent Palestinian media network. He has contributed to international and regional media outlets. His work focuses on Palestinian affairs, independent journalism, media freedom, and promoting the principles of editorial independence and professional journalism in Palestine

This story was produced in collaboration with Egab

Edited by Charlie Hoyle