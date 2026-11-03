How 'Jewish terror' turned against British rule in Palestine

A British officer was walking along a road in Tel Aviv when a taxi carrying three men and a woman pulled up beside him. Two men stepped out and forced him into the vehicle. The woman pressed a small cushion soaked in chloroform against his face.

His captors told him he was being held hostage in exchange for two Jews sentenced to death by a British military court. At first, they tied him to a tree. Later, they moved him indoors.

Two days after his abduction, the officer escaped through an opening in the roof while his guards were dozing. The kidnapping, in June 1946, was recorded in a confidential report sent by Britain's high commissioner in Palestine to the Colonial Office in London.

It was one incident in a campaign of terrorism by Zionist militias increasingly targeting the British Empire, whose 1917 Balfour Declaration had helped lay the foundations for a Jewish national home in Palestine.

Previously secret British documents examined by The New Arab reveal the scale of that campaign, from the bombing of police stations and military installations to attacks on passenger trains, banks, bridges, and civilian infrastructure.

Some of the documents explicitly carry the heading "Jewish Terrorism", revealing how British security officials classified the activities of Zionist militias.

The records, uncovered at Britain's National Archives, expose the growing alarm within the British administration over violence unfolding alongside attacks on Palestinians.

They also reveal that British officials rejected the interpretation that Balfour had promised an independent Jewish state and warned that Zionist intelligence networks could pose a long-term security threat.

In one confidential assessment, Britain's high commissioner, Sir Alan Gordon Cunningham, accused Jewish authorities in Palestine of complicity, if not direct involvement, in the campaign of destruction.

British soldiers search for Irgun militants in Jaffa following a bombing attack in 1948. On the ground is the body of a young Palestinian boy killed in the explosion. [Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images]

When Zionist militias turned on British rule

The confrontation had been building for years. In 1917, Britain promised to support a Jewish national home in Palestine through the Balfour Declaration, despite the country's overwhelmingly Palestinian population.

Relations deteriorated after the 1939 White Paper restricted Jewish immigration to 75,000 people over five years, with further immigration requiring Arab consent. Zionist organisations regarded the restrictions as a betrayal.

Yet a secret British briefing dated 2 September 1946, titled "Present Trends in Zionism", rejected the interpretation that the declaration had promised an independent Jewish state.

"In view of what has since happened, and of the present unreserved Zionist demands for the establishment of a Jewish State, you should carefully note the precise terms of this declaration of 1917," the document states.

Related Annexation of the West Bank has always been Israel's plan Analysis

It stressed that Britain's commitment was to a Jewish national home, while protecting the civil and religious rights of Palestine's non-Jewish communities.

"It is unfortunate that the Jews have come in the course of years to read so much more into the BALFOUR declaration than was ever intended in the first place," the briefing states.

By the mid-1940s, armed groups including the Irgun, Stern Gang, and Haganah were involved in attacks against British rule.

On 27 December 1945, Zionist fighters assaulted police facilities in Jerusalem and Jaffa.

In Jerusalem, gunmen attacked police headquarters with automatic weapons and explosives, killing three British police officers, according to Cunningham's report.

In Jaffa, explosions struck police buildings, killing a Palestinian Arab telephone operator. At a nearby military installation, gunmen killed an unarmed British soldier identified as R. Simons before throwing a grenade into a room where soldiers were sleeping.

Cunningham described the attacks as particularly ruthless. British authorities imposed curfews and arrested numerous suspects, but the violence continued.

A January 1948 British intelligence document records threats by the Irgun to launch a 'new offensive' against British troops in Palestine, as officials warned against relaxing security precautions ahead of the Mandate's end [The New Arab/National Archives]

A railway worker prevents a bombing

On 10 June 1946, Zionist gunmen attacked three passenger trains across Palestine. On a Jerusalem service, approximately 30 attackers, including five women, forced passengers and railway workers to disembark before destroying the train with explosives and setting it alight. A Palestinian Arab policeman travelling as a security escort was wounded.

On a Haifa service, nine attackers forced passengers and crew members out before destroying the locomotive and an adjoining carriage. An Arab guard was overpowered and robbed of his weapon.

A third train serving Jaffa was attacked in similar circumstances. The following day, explosives damaged railway tracks near Hadera. But another attempted bombing was thwarted by an Arab railway employee south of Lydda.

He discovered an explosive charge on the main railway line and removed its detonator before a passenger train arriving from Qantara reached the area.

The attacks soon created a diplomatic crisis beyond British-ruled Palestine. On 17 June 1946, Zionist gunmen destroyed a bridge associated with the Hejaz railway, severing transport connections between Palestine, Syria, and Transjordan.

Although the attack occurred within Palestine, Syria administered the damaged section.

In August, the Syrian Foreign Ministry demanded compensation from Britain, estimating losses at one million Syrian pounds, with further daily losses of 10,000 Syrian pounds from disrupted transport and postal services.

A British report warned that repairs to the bridge in the Yarmouk area could take at least a year. Transjordan also demanded compensation for damage attributed to Zionist terrorism.

British officials recommended accepting responsibility for appropriate compensation if evidence established that the attackers had operated from Palestine.

By July 1946, Cunningham's concerns extended beyond the attacks themselves to the conduct of Zionist political authorities.

In a confidential report to the Colonial Office, he estimated damage from three nights of attacks on railway infrastructure and other installations at between £265,000 and £300,000, excluding wider economic losses. He described the destruction as evidence of "moral and psychological degradation" resulting from political extremism.

More significantly, he suggested the operations had been carried out with the complicity, if not the direction, of Jewish authorities in Palestine. He also criticised what he regarded as the absence of genuine expressions of regret from the Jewish community.

Bombs, banks, and British installations

The attacks continued. On 22 July, the Irgun bombed Jerusalem's King David Hotel, which housed British administrative and military offices, killing 91 people. But the documents examined by The New Arab reveal a wider series of operations that received considerably less attention.

On 21 August, two swimmers attached explosive charges to the British vessel 'Empire Rival' in Haifa harbour. The ship was used to intercept vessels carrying Jewish migrants to Palestine and transfer detainees to camps in Cyprus. One charge exploded, tearing a hole in the vessel. Its crew was not aboard.

On 13 September, Zionist gunmen attacked Ottoman and Arab banks in Jaffa and an Ottoman bank in Tel Aviv.

At one Jaffa bank, attackers opened fire and threw grenades, wounding two Arab police officers and the manager. Another attack on the Arab Bank coincided with an assault on Jaffa's central police station, apparently intended to divert security forces.

In Tel Aviv, gunmen held people inside the Ottoman Bank before escaping with £5,000. Eleven people were arrested, seven of whom were put on trial. Days later, attackers left a large barrel marked "Danger" in English, Hebrew and Arabic inside Haifa's eastern railway station.

Police evacuated the building, but the barrel exploded, destroying railway offices and damaging British military premises, nearby shops and railway carriages.

The 1948 bombing by the Irgun of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, the British administrative headquarters for Palestine, killed 91 people of various nationalities. It was the single deadliest attack against British forces during the Mandate period. [Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]

What London said publicly

As the attacks continued, British ministers faced questions about their ability to protect British forces.

In October 1946, Colonial Secretary Arthur Creech Jones acknowledged in Parliament that attacks had involved extensive road mining and explosives planted in public places. He condemned the violence as appalling, callous acts committed in cold blood.

Yet Creech Jones also expressed confidence that substantial sections of Palestine's Jewish population shared Britain's condemnation. His public position contrasted with Cunningham's confidential suspicions of complicity among Jewish authorities.

The high commissioner continued reporting attacks to London. On 30 October, a young woman left three suitcases inside Jerusalem railway station before departing in a taxi. Gunmen then opened fire.

A British policeman removed one suitcase, but another exploded while an officer was attempting to deal with it, killing him. A third explosion caused further damage and a fire.

In early November, approximately 100 attackers assaulted a police residence in Jerusalem with explosives, automatic weapons, and grenades. Some entered the ground floor and attempted to reach an explosives store before being driven back.

Britain's mounting death toll

By 19 November 1946, Cunningham was urging London to acknowledge the mounting casualties among British security personnel.

Since 29 October, according to his figures, attacks had killed 10 British police officers, five Palestinian police officers and seven British soldiers. Another 14 British police officers, one Palestinian police officer and 38 British military personnel had been wounded.

Palestinian civilians were also endangered. British reports recorded landmines in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, where an explosion wounded a Palestinian civilian. Another mine damaged a civilian vehicle on the road between Jaffa and Beit Dajan.

In November, an Arab policeman was fatally wounded when explosives planted at Ras al-Ain railway station detonated as British forces attempted to remove them.

A British intelligence lecture dated 8 January 1948 explicitly identifies 'Jewish Terrorism' as a security threat, warning that Zionist militant groups could continue targeting British forces even as Britain prepared to withdraw from Palestine. [The New Arab/National Archives]

British intelligence warns of threats beyond the Mandate

By January 1948, British intelligence was warning that Zionist terrorism could continue even after Britain's withdrawal.

A lecture delivered to security personnel at Taunton on 8 January devoted a section to "Jewish Terrorism", examining the Irgun, Stern Gang, and Haganah.

The assessment described tensions between the organisations, noting that Haganah intelligence was active against groups British officials classified as terrorists, alongside attempts at reconciliation.

British intelligence had also identified Irgun pamphlets sent to town clerks across Britain threatening a "new offensive" against British troops in Palestine.

The lecture warned against relaxing security precautions as the Mandate approached its end, but another concern was emerging.

In a separate section, "Jewish Intelligence Activities", the lecturer described the Jewish Agency as an "embryonic Jewish Government", with administrative structures and an intelligence apparatus operating through military and political branches.

The Haganah's intelligence organisation was believed to play a central role.

British officials warned that the Jewish Agency's international representatives could acquire diplomatic status once a Jewish state was established, potentially allowing intelligence operations to benefit from diplomatic protection.

Countering such activities, the assessment concluded, would remain a major commitment for Britain's Security Service. By April 1948, British authorities were documenting Zionist assaults on Palestinian villages, including Al-Qastal near Jerusalem and Nasr al-Din near Tiberias.

In a telegram dated 9 April, Cunningham described how Zionist forces bombarded Al-Qastal with mortars and blew up houses, forcing Palestinians to leave.

Another British account recorded a Zionist spokesman's claim that 200 Arabs had been killed, approximately half of them women and children, during the assault. The figure was not independently verified.

The spokesman also declared an intention to seize all of Palestine and Transjordan for a larger Jewish state, threatening to fight British forces if they intervened.

On 14 May 1948, Britain's Mandate ended, as Zionist military operations and the mass displacement of Palestinians were already underway.

Amer Sultan is the London correspondent for Al-Araby Al-Jadeed and its English-language sister publication, The New Arab

He is an experienced journalist and former BBC senior international reporter and duty editor with nearly two decades of experience

Follow him on X: @Amer_sult