How the Iran war has disrupted the world of sport

The story of international sport in the 21st century can’t be told without the rise to prominence of the Gulf in the global arena.

In 2022, Qatar hosted football's World Cup, the biggest tournament in the biggest sport. Saudi Arabia will do the same in 2034. All manner of other prestigious events are now commonly held in the region - from Formula One to boxing to golf and more besides.

The US-Iran war has, however, added a new chapter to that story. That conflict, also involving Israel, which started on 28 February, has thrown an economic, security and reputational spanner into these best-laid plans as Tehran retaliated against Gulf States hosting US military facilities and other targets.

Cities such as Doha, Dubai, Riyadh and Jeddah have become common sporting destinations after investing money, time and political capital in order to be seen as safe and secure places to live, work, rest, and play.

It is also part of efforts by governments to build sporting industries to help diversify economies reliant on oil and gas.



“A significant element of the Gulf States’ appeal in developing into sporting hubs was the perception that they were isolated from the instability in surrounding countries, and that they had both the infrastructure and the connectivity to sustain large-scale sporting events,” Kristian Ulrichsen, Fellow for the Middle East, Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, told The New Arab.

As these cities make headlines for being Iranian targets, this perception is now, he says, under threat.

“Risk assessments have been raised by the randomness of the attacks and the loss of predictability as airports and airspace have been periodically closed at short notice, which has complicated the task of planning ahead and coordinating the seamless movement of attendees and participants.”

Related How the Iran war has rewritten the Gulf's security calculus Analysis

Among the first major events to be impacted was Formula One, the world’s most popular motorsport. In March, organisers announced that the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain races would not take place; the former in Jeddah was cancelled, and the latter moved to Malaysia.

“It has been estimated that it cost these countries upwards of $100 million each,” said Simon Chadwick, professor of Afro-Eurasian Sport at the Emlyon Business School in Paris, told The New Arab.

“This wasn’t just a matter of ticket sales; it was lost airline revenues, hotel bookings, and the secondary spending on food, beverages, and so forth.” It remains to be seen if Qatar and Abu Dhabi host their races on 29 November and 6 December, respectively.

“There have also been intangible costs, including to the image, reputation and trustworthiness of the countries affected by the war. The region’s soft power and attractiveness has definitely suffered,” said Chadwick.

In March 2026, organisers announced that the Saudi Arabia and Bahrain F1 races would not take place; the former in Jeddah was cancelled, and the latter moved to Malaysia. [Getty]

Wider costs

There is also the wider economic impact of the war, which has been felt around the world but especially in the Middle East. Qatar’s first-quarter GDP in 2026 fell by seven percent from the same period in 2025 and, according to Reuters, from the outbreak in February to the end of September, the country had lost $24 billion in gas sales due to a sharp decline in energy production.

“All the Gulf States have taken significant economic hits, especially Qatar given its near-total reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for gas exports,” Ulrichsen said.

“If the disruption continues, it may be the case that spending cuts do have a further impact on sporting events, particularly those such as rugby or cricket and even eventually tennis or golf, or age-specific football events.” In early November, Qatar reportedly pulled out of hosting rugby’s Nations Championships finals.

Saudi Arabia has seen its economy shrink in the second and third quarters of 2026 by 4.7 and 3.8%, respectively, year on year. There were already signs that there was a slowdown in spending on sports even before the war began, with the handing back of hosting rights for the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

Football issues

Football remains a priority. Since signing the megastar Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022, Saudi Pro League clubs have continued investing in big-name players in a bid to become one of the best international leagues in the world.

In the summer of 2023, the total spending was $957 million, second only to England’s Premier League. Even before this year, clubs had shifted towards signing younger players with greater potential resale value. The amount spent in the summer of 2026 was $407 million.

The flagship event, the 2034 football World Cup, is also being affected. Original plans were to stage the tournament in 15 stadiums across five cities. According to The New York Times, this has been reduced to ten across four.

Related The Middle East's race to bypass the Strait of Hormuz Analysis

Reuters reported in October that one of the flagship new arenas, the NEOM Stadium, which was planned to be located in the planned futuristic city, has been shelved indefinitely.

Saudi Arabia is also engaged in an escalating conflict with the Houthis. This Iran-backed group took the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014 and has been battling the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government for much of the time since.

After a ceasefire collapsed earlier this year, the militants have been using missiles and drones to attack Saudi Arabia, including a strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on 10 October that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300.

The Six Kings Slam, which should have begun in early November in Saudi Arabia, has been postponed by two months. [Getty]

“Whereas the US-Iran war in the spring primarily affected events on the eastern flank of the Arabian Peninsula, the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have put at risk events throughout the Kingdom, including those on the Saudi Red Sea coast that had been largely immune from the earlier phase of the war,” said Ulrichsen.

On 3 November, it was announced that the Asian Cup, the continent’s largest football tournament featuring 24 nations and due to be hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time in January 2027, was postponed by almost one year. It was a blow to Riyadh.

"It is unhelpful, though not terminal," Chadwick said. "It would have enabled Saudi Arabia to demonstrate its event management expertise to a wide audience. However, the country now has an extra year to develop and perfect its delivery. That said, its risk mitigation strategies are now under the spotlight, which adds to the scrutiny and pressure the Kingdom faces."

John Duerden has covered Asian sport for over 20 years for The Guardian, Associated Press, ESPN, BBC, New York Times, as well as various Asian media. He is also the author of four books

Follow him on X: @JohnnyDuerden

Edited by Charlie Hoyle