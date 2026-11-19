Beirut, Lebanon - Tripoli gave Bilal Erdogan a welcome on 13 November that the Beirut daily Al-Akhbar described as noticeably warmer than the one President Joseph Aoun had received in the city about two weeks earlier.

It was a sign of how deep Turkey’s roots in Lebanon’s north run, yet it was the doors that opened to him in Beirut that pointed to Ankara’s wider ambitions.

In the Lebanese capital, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s younger son, who chairs the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation, an educational charity, but holds no official position in the Turkish government, met Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, as well as Grand Mufti Abdullatif Derian and Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.

The trip coincided with the Lebanese parliament’s approval of a military cooperation agreement with Turkey worth 100 million Turkish lira ($2 million), and it followed visits to Turkey in July by both Salam and Aoun.

Analysts say that, taken together, these steps suggest Ankara is trying to turn a patchwork of ties with Lebanese figures and communities into a durable presence inside the state’s institutions and key sectors, at a time when developments in Syria, the approaching end of the UN peacekeeping mission in the south, and Israel’s renewed war with Hezbollah are redrawing the strategic map around Lebanon.

“The visit is not ordinary at all,” Lebanese journalist and political analyst Asaad Bechara told The New Arab.

“Bilal Erdogan came as a political visitor, and sending the president’s own son turned the tour into a political message about the attention Turkey’s leadership is paying to Lebanon.”

Lebanese officials have been keen to play that reading down. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, who extended the invitation, according to Turkish media, has said the political meaning attached to the visit is exaggerated.

Ottoman roots, Syrian gateway

Turkey’s ties to Lebanon stretch back to the Ottoman conquest of the Levant in 1516, which kept the territory that became modern Lebanon under Istanbul’s rule for four centuries, until the empire’s defeat in the First World War and the creation of Greater Lebanon under the French mandate in 1920.

Tripoli still carries much of that legacy in its old souks and in the Hamidiyeh clock tower in Al-Tall Square, built under Sultan Abdul Hamid II, which was decked in Lebanese and Turkish flags when Bilal Erdogan visited.

In Akkar, where he stopped at Dar al-Fatwa in Halba, Bilal Erdogan drew a large crowd in Al-Kawashra, a village of Turkmen origin, retracing the steps of his father, who, in November 2010, as prime minister, flew in by helicopter with Saad Hariri to meet residents and open a Turkish-funded school.

Since then, Ankara’s development agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has restored Tripoli’s Mevlevi lodge as a youth and cultural centre and opened the Turkish Trauma and Rehabilitation Hospital in Sidon, its largest project in the country.

Bilal Erdogan's visit came as developments in Syria, the end of UNIFIL, and Israel’s renewed war with Hezbollah are redrawing the strategic map around Lebanon. [Getty]

After the Beirut port explosion in 2020, Turkey’s vice president and foreign minister flew to the capital to offer help rebuilding the port.

Yet that engagement remained episodic, concentrated in the Sunni north, and overshadowed by Iran, the Gulf states, and France.

The neighbourhood around Lebanon has also changed since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad in December 2024, which left Turkey as the most influential foreign power in Damascus and pitted it against Israel in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean.

On 10 June, President Erdogan warned that Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon had begun to threaten Turkey, declaring that “Turkey’s security does not begin in Hatay, but rather in Aleppo, Damascus and Beirut.”

“Ankara sees Lebanon as part of its strategic surroundings linked to Syria, and strengthening its presence in Beirut falls within a broader effort to expand its political and economic role in the region,” Suhaib Jawhar, a Lebanese researcher specialising in regional security who also serves as media adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Mitri, told The New Arab.

Trade is part of that calculation, and it has been reported that proposals to restore road and rail links to Turkey through Syria were raised during the visit, although none has been confirmed or funded.

In Tripoli, Bilal Erdogan said developments in Syria had finally made possible a visit that earlier circumstances had prevented, and pledged that Ankara “will never allow Lebanon to be left without support or a solution.”

Joe Hammoura, a researcher in Turkish affairs at the Lebanon-based Middle East Institute for Research and Strategic Studies, reads the visit differently.

“The visit did not necessarily come in response to a specific regional event, as it was the Lebanese authorities who invited Bilal Erdogan,” he told The New Arab, though he agrees with Jawhar that Turkey is building on the region’s upheavals to strengthen its presence in Lebanon.

Beyond the Sunni north

At Tripoli’s Mansouri Great Mosque, Bilal Erdogan was welcomed by the city’s mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Imam, in the presence of Maronite Archbishop Youssef Soueif and Greek Orthodox Archbishop Efrem Kyriakos, and was also received by Sheikh Ali Qaddour, head of the Islamic Alawite Council.

At the Grand Serail, his talks with Salam focused on educational, cultural, and academic cooperation, while his round in Beirut also took in Future Movement vice president Bahia Hariri.

“In the Lebanese system, long-term relations cannot be built through a single component,” Hammoura said. “Turkey is therefore seeking balanced ties with political and religious leaders, while giving particular importance to cooperation with state institutions.”

Bechara sees in Bilal Erdogan’s meetings with the president, the speaker, and the prime minister a Turkish message that “Ankara deals with the Lebanese state and stands at a distance from the various parties”.

He notes, however, that this official track runs alongside a second one built on relationships with local communities and their social and religious leaders, particularly in coastal areas with long-standing ties to Turkey.

Jawhar reads the same pattern as a sign that Turkey’s relationship with Lebanon “does not target a specific political or sectarian party but seeks to build a relationship with the state in all its institutions and components”.

Bechara goes on to describe Bilal Erdogan as having come “as the personal representative” of the Turkish president and suggests that he is himself seeking a political role inside Turkey.

The fall of Bashar Al-Assad in December 2024 has left Turkey as the most influential foreign power in Damascus and pitted it against Israel in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean. [Getty]

That reading echoes speculation at home, where Bloomberg reported in February that his rising profile was fuelling talk of him as a possible successor to his father, although

Bilal Erdogan has publicly played down any such ambitions.

Hammoura, more cautious, said that “the symbolism reflects Lebanon’s importance in Turkish calculations, but it does not confirm a decision on an imminent presidential visit”, although it could open the way for moves at a higher level.

The trip also stirred questions in Ankara, where Haydar Altintas, an Izmir lawmaker from the centre-right Democrat Party, asked Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in the aftermath of the visit, in what official capacity Bilal Erdogan had travelled, why Turkey’s ambassador to Lebanon, Murat Lutem, had accompanied him, and who had paid for the delegation.

Related Why Turkey is opening channels with Hezbollah Analysis

Interests on the ground, unease in Israel

Ibrahim Kanaan, who chairs the Lebanese parliament’s finance and budget committee, said the military agreement covers the exchange of expertise and equipment, along with other needs of the army, and Aoun said ahead of his trip to Ankara that Lebanon would seek to expand existing Turkish training programmes.

“The agreement is an indicator that there is a basis for security and military cooperation, at a time when Turkey can offer the Lebanese army expertise, equipment, and training,” Hammoura said.

On the economic side, Hammoura lists roads, bridges, electricity, hospitals, and schools as possible areas of cooperation, while Jawhar points to ports, energy, transport, and reconstruction, particularly if a degree of economic integration between the three countries takes shape.

Bechara argues that the scale and record of Turkish construction firms equip them to help rebuild Lebanon, despite the lira’s troubles.

“Turkish companies entering Lebanon’s reconstruction projects is no longer a remote possibility,” he said.

Turning these openings into projects will depend on Lebanon’s political and economic willingness, and on Ankara moving from interest to investment.

The visit drew close attention in Israel, where, in August, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office branded President Erdogan an “antisemitic dictator” after Ankara sought an Interpol red notice for the Israeli leader.

“Turkey is sending messages to Israel through its presence in Syria, and then through Lebanon,” Bechara said, describing an effort to assert Ankara’s standing as a regional power.

Jawhar expects Israel to keep watching the Turkish presence with concern, and Washington to judge Ankara’s role by how far it fits American security priorities.

The test may come soon in the south, where UNIFIL’s mandate expires on 31 December after nearly five decades, with its troops due to withdraw over the course of 2027.

During Aoun’s visit, President Erdogan said Turkey wants to be part of any initiative to safeguard Lebanon’s sovereignty once the force leaves, and Hammoura sees room for a Turkish role in a future international arrangement for the south, though only under certain conditions.

“That remains conditional on Lebanese and international consensus, and on the Israeli position towards any possible participation,” he said.

Bilal Ghazeye is a news editor and reporter at Lebanon News, and a communications officer for LOGI, an NGO that promotes transparency and accountability in the Lebanese oil and gas sector

This story is produced in collaboration with Egab

Edited by Charlie Hoyle