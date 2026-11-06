How America's midterms signal a turning point in US-Israel ties

In the lead-up to this month’s US midterm elections, many forecasters anticipated a blue wave. What ultimately unfolded, however, was a red wipeout, marking a clear repudiation of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The results reflected a significant rebuke of the administration’s policies, with Democrats making historic gains across the Senate, House of Representatives, and gubernatorial races - even in solidly red states such as Kansas, where they secured victories not seen in many decades.



The US-Israeli war on Iran was undoubtedly a major factor in the electoral outcome, particularly as its economic repercussions, including surging energy prices, further strained American households and exacerbated the cost-of-living crisis.

With Democrats now poised to command majorities in both chambers of Congress beginning in January 2027, the implications for US foreign policy need to be unpacked.

The electoral liability of the Iran war

In general, foreign policy issues are not decisive factors in US elections. But the economic consequences of the war on Iran made the conflict difficult for the Trump administration and its GOP allies to contain politically.

One particularly interesting and somewhat surprising development was Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on X, in which he appeared to acknowledge four key factors behind the Republicans’ midterm losses, two of which were directly related to foreign policy: the US-Israeli war on Iran and Washington’s relationship with Israel.



“We often say, as political scientists, that people tend not to vote along foreign policy lines but when it impacts people directly as the war on Iran has done for many Americans with the rising price of oil and generally higher costs of living along with general economic and political uncertainty, I think this has had a major impact,” explained Dr Courtney Freer, a Fellow at Emory University, in an interview with The New Arab.

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Barbara Slavin, a distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center, similarly identified the war on Iran and Washington’s seemingly unconditional support for Israel as major contributors to Republican losses on Tuesday. “As even JD Vance conceded, the Iran war was a major factor in the drubbing the Republican Party faced,” she told The New Arab.



“The victory of Abdul el-Sayed, despite the last-minute defection by Haley Stevens, also showed that many voters are fed up with unquestioned US support for Israel and continued arms deliveries.”

Can Democrats rein in Trump's Middle East agenda?

Looking ahead to January, the Trump administration may face high levels of scrutiny over its conduct of the war on Iran and the resources which it put into this conflict.

Next year, congressional Democrats will have significant authority over federal spending, empowering lawmakers in Washington to challenge funding for continued military operations against Iran, military assistance to Israel, and defence appropriations.



“Congress controls the purse strings of the federal government, so the new Congress has the power to cut the funding that makes the war possible. It faces other funding questions - such as whether to rebuild US bases in the Middle East damaged by Iran in the war and to replenish depleted stockpiles of weapons,” Dr Khury Petersen-Smith, Co-Director of the New Internationalism Project at the Washington-based Institute for Policy Studies, told The New Arab.

The economic consequences of the war on Iran made the conflict difficult for the Trump administration and its Republican allies to contain politically. [Getty]



“Congress should not do either of those things and instead should pull back US aggression and shrink the Pentagon's footprint in the region, which is much more in line with what people voted for. Whether the new Congress does this depends on how much pressure people in the US continue to put on Washington,” he added.



Nonetheless, Dr Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin, noted that there are real limits to Congress’ ability to directly influence US military operations against Iran or the diplomatic talks with Tehran because of how much foreign policy authority is with the Commander-in-Chief.



“Foreign policy is primarily in the hands of the president. I think we’ve gone past the point [at which] you could invoke the War Powers Act to limit this, especially because we’re supposedly still in a period of ceasefire,” he told The New Arab.



The most effective course of action for Democrats may be to demand accountability for the conduct of the war, especially considering the sweeping upheaval within the military, intelligence community, and State Department.

These institutional disruptions have undermined the US government’s means to function effectively, according to Dr Lucas, who, therefore, maintains that holding the administration accountable for its handling of the conflict may offer a more viable avenue for political scrutiny.



“Expect to see Pete Hegseth before panels very soon after the new Congress is seated in January,” he told The New Arab.

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The future of US-Israel relations

The midterm results highlight deepening divisions within the Republican Party in relation to US foreign policy toward the Middle East.

The Vice President’s acknowledgement that the war on Iran and the US-Israeli alliance have cost Republicans control of both houses is significant and points to the fact that grave concerns about Washington’s foreign policy are not limited to Democrats.



Dr Freer sees signs of a reassessment of the US relationship with Israel, as questions increasingly emerge over the extent to which Tel Aviv should receive preferential treatment compared with other allies and partners in the Middle East.

“You may be seeing decreasing bipartisan, universal support for the same level of a relationship with Israel as we’ve had in the past. Things could change of course but a lot of Americans are talking about what does ‘America First’ look like,” she told The New Arab.

The bipartisan consensus, which has for decades underpinned Washington and Tel Aviv’s alliance, is being challenged like never before. [Getty]



“I think we will expect to hear more conversations about this, and it seems there is movement in the Republican Party toward changing the relationship with Israel.”



Considering how strong bipartisan support for Israel has heavily shaped US foreign policy in the Middle East, such mounting criticism of Tel Aviv’s war crimes in Gaza, the role that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu played in pulling the US into this war with Iran, and the continued high levels of American military assistance to Israel is challenging this consensus in ways that will likely have important long-term consequences.



Dr Sanam Vakil, the director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House, believes that this election will “accelerate a fundamental shift in US-Israeli relations” and that “a Democratic Congress will likely scrutinise military assistance and place greater pressure on Israel regarding Iran and the Palestinian territories.”



The future of US-Israel relations will greatly depend on Israel’s own political trajectory. If the country begins its post-Netanyahu era, there might be opportunities to rebuild the alliance on more constructive terms, yet if he remains in power ties will likely remain contentious, said Slavin, who noted that Trump, in some ways, moved ahead of this debate by announcing an end to US military aid to Israel on election day.



However, an equally important development to watch is the fate of a provision in the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act, which has passed the House but remains pending in the Senate. The provision would require the US Secretary of Defence to appoint an executive agent to oversee a new bilateral initiative integrating US and Israeli military research, weapons development, and production.



“Phasing out aid does not diminish the close ties between our military and intelligence establishments which have proven so controversial since 7 October 2023,” Slavin told The New Arab.

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“The strategic relationship will certainly endure and [remain] deeply rooted but Israel can no longer take bipartisan American support for granted. It is moreover unclear if the Israeli electorate understands this,” said Dr Vakil.



The election results represent the “latest and loudest rebuke” to the US-Israel alliance, particularly Washington’s support for the genocide in Gaza and its partnership in the war against Iran, said Dr Petersen-Smith.

“Because US military aid to Israel has become toxic, however, officials in the US and Israel have been discussing shifting the relationship from one around aid to deepening the partnership in weapons production and military action. Carrying out policy that reflects what people voted for, however, will require ending the US and Israel's violent collaboration - not just recasting it,” he told The New Arab.



Perhaps we are nearing the most consequential turning point in US-Israel relations since 1967, according to Dr Lucas. As he explained, for the first time in decades, a “schism” is emerging at the highest levels of US politics over the nature and extent of American support for Tel Aviv.

This debate extends well beyond individual policy disputes, such as the war on Iran or Israel’s occupation of Gaza, to the broader question of the US-Israel relationship itself.



“That’s what Vance is opening up and especially what Israel’s attacks on Gaza have opened up. And both parties are going to have to figure out where they’re going to go with that - both Republicans and Democrats - because the Israel lobby has been such a factor in supporting both those parties for decades,” commented Dr Lucas.

A new political reality, but will Washington change course?

Whether this electoral outcome results in the Trump administration reconsidering its approach to the US-Israeli war on Iran and pursuing diplomatic options as opposed to renewed military operations is unclear.

Nonetheless, the political calculations surrounding a military escalation have possibly changed. But at the same time, there are valid reasons to worry that Trump sees himself as having nothing to lose politically, given that he has no more elections to consider between now and the end of his term.



Ultimately, the results of Tuesday’s election highlight real changes in America’s political environment in which Washington’s foreign policy vis-à-vis the Middle East is under much more scrutiny.

For the average US citizen, this war of choice waged on Iran has come with real economic costs, and mounting criticism on the part of the American public is a factor that officials in Washington cannot ignore. Now the bipartisan consensus which has for decades underpinned Washington and Tel Aviv’s alliance is being challenged like never before.



Yet a critical question is whether the voters’ repudiation of the administration’s policies in the Middle East will translate into substantive changes in how Washington approaches the region.



“Trump has a choice to make: attack Iran again or get serious about diplomacy and de-escalation. I hope he chooses the latter,” said Slavin.

Giorgio Cafiero is the CEO of Gulf State Analytics

Follow him on X: @GiorgioCafiero

Edited by Charlie Hoyle