Jericho - On 4 November 2026, scores of Israeli settlers, accompanied by soldiers, stormed the Jericho neighbourhood of Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta in broad daylight, hurling stones, firing bullets, and tearing through a fence the residents built.

In fear, the 13 families comprising 65 residents fled to an empty tract of land down the street from their homes, where they still face constant harassment from the settlers.

Things haven’t quieted down in the week after the violent takeover of Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta. Settlers patrol the area in cars and ATVs, sometimes searching the neighbourhood’s remaining residents who dare to leave their homes.

On 17 November, a 72-year-old Palestinian woman, Fida Salem Hajjaj Fahidat, was shot and killed when Israeli settlers opened fire on residents overnight. A dozen people were also injured in the incident.

While Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta is located in Israeli-military-controlled Area C of the West Bank, settlers frequently drive into the portion of Jericho located in Palestinian-controlled Area A, where Israelis are prohibited from entering, passing by the encampment the expelled Palestinians set up in the aftermath of their displacement.

“They come and look into our windows. The settlers come and attack us,” Mohamed Ka'abneh told The New Arab. “The settlers know we are here, and they don’t want us to be. They want us to leave.”

The Binyamin Regional Council, the settlement jurisdiction in the area of the neighbourhood, claims the settlers bought the homes from Palestinian owners, yet the residents told The New Arab they are unaware of any purchase.

Fleeing settler violence, the Palestinian Bedouin community arrived in Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta in 2007 from the village of Khan al-Ahmar on the outskirts of occupied East Jerusalem, after purchasing the land there from Palestinian landowners in 2005.

For the last year, the Israelis from the Daya settlement have had their sights set on expelling the Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta community.

Related How Israeli settler violence is altering Palestinian geography Analysis

In February 2026, the settlers stormed the area, demolished 13 homes, and stole their livestock. Following the attack, the residents lived in their partially demolished homes and temporary structures while the settlers continued to harass them regularly.

“They stole a tractor, they stole a car, they stole sheep. Once they came and they beat women in the middle of the night,” Itamar Shappira, director of Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine, which helps Palestinians defend their land against settler violence, told The New Arab.

Immediately following the Israeli parliamentary elections on 27 October 2026, the settlers again raided the neighbourhood, erected a fence, and took over approximately 40 dunums of land (nine acres), according to Shappira, before finally seizing the area fully a week later.

Israeli settlers are seen in the compound of the eight houses they seized in Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta near the Palestinian city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. [Getty]

Weaponising Archaeology

The Ka’abneh Bedouin tribe originated from the Tel Arad region of the Naqab (Negev) desert, but were forcibly expelled by Zionist militias and subsequently Israeli forces between 1948 and 1951 upon the founding of the Israeli state and eventually settled in the Jerusalem hinterland.

Twice displaced, the Bedouins in Ein a-Duyuk a-Tahta lived a relatively peaceful rural existence until two years ago when settlers established an outpost, a settlement built without Israeli government authorisation, called “Palaces Farm” or “Armonot Farm” west of Jericho.

The name refers to the nearby archaeological site, Hasmonean Palaces, which contains the remains of the winter palaces of the Hasmonean and Herodian Kingdoms from the second to first centuries BCE.

In April 2026, the Israeli security cabinet retroactively legalised the outpost, along with 102 other outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, and renamed it “Daya.”

Then, in May 2026, the Israeli Finance, Tourism, Heritage, and Settlement ministries, along with the Prime Minister’s Office, allocated NIS 250 million ($86 million) to preserve archaeological sites in the West Bank. Hasmonean Palaces is one of the sites set to be developed under this government plan.

That development appears already underway, as the Israeli military issued an order seizing the land from the Ka’abneh Bedouin families at the end of March 2026, for so-called security purposes.

Yet rights groups doubt this narrative, alleging the seizure of land is meant to pave an access road to the Hasmonean Palaces antiquities site, which the Israeli government aims to turn into a tourist attraction for Israelis to the tune of NIS 20 million ($6.3 million).

Related How Israel is weaponising archaeology to annex the West Bank In-depth

Given that the route to Hasmonean Palaces is located in Area A, Israeli visitors can only enter the site with military coordination.

“What we understood is that this seizure order was aimed at creating a new path to reach into the site without going through the Palestinian area,” Alon Arad, director of Emek Shaveh, an Israeli archaeological rights organisation, told The New Arab.

In this way, the settler and state’s actions suggest their motives are aligned. While the Israeli military initially denied there was coordination between the settlers and the army in occupying the Palestinian area, Haaretz revealed that Major General Avi Bluth, head of the Israeli army’s Central Command, knew of the settlers’ plans and even met with them before their takeover of the Palestinian neighbourhood.

“This brings us to ask the question whether there is a larger plan here that combines settlement and the archaeological site, the same way [as] the City of David model of operation where you have settlers on the site serving as a stronghold,” Arad added.

The City of David is a biblical tourist attraction run by the Israeli settlement group, City of David Foundation, which has taken over Palestinian land in East Jerusalem under the guise of archaeology and tourism.

Thirteen Palestinian families, comprising dozens of people, have been displaced so far by the settler takeover of land in Jericho, and now reside in a temporary shelter on the outskirts of the city. [Getty]

Unravelling Oslo

Human rights defenders and settlement experts have compared the new settlement in Jericho to the situation in Hebron, where Israelis established a settlement within the Old City in the 1980s and have increasingly expanded their footprint there.

“Establishing a settlement in Jericho could create a reality similar to that in Hebron,” Israeli activist group Peace Now said in a statement.

“In Hebron, the Israeli presence in the Palestinian city has led to constant friction and violence, severe restrictions on Palestinian freedom of movement, and the imposition of an apartheid regime. It has also resulted in the displacement of thousands of Palestinians from their homes and the closure of entire streets to Palestinians.”

Under the Oslo Accords, an unfulfilled peace agreement meant to create a Palestinian state, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B, and C. The Palestinian Authority oversees Area A, the Israeli military is in charge of Area C, and Area B is under joint Palestinian and Israeli control.

Hebron was supposed to be under full PA control, but the presence of settlers changed that dynamic, resulting in a section of Hebron where Israeli settlers reside under Israeli security control while the PA only handles civilian affairs related to the Palestinian residents there.

Hebron is seen as the blueprint for Jericho, as Israeli settlers now straddle the line between Area A and C in the city.

“The location of [Hasmonean Palaces] right on the border between Area C and A, it's highly important for them to challenge this differentiation between areas,” Arad said.

“So the location is not like any other outpost in the West Bank, in Area C, for example, because this one is specifically challenging the authority over Jericho and that's the purpose of it… to challenge the Oslo agreement.”

Israeli settler outposts have ballooned across Area C in recent years - seizing at least 14% of the West Bank and displacing at least 78 Palestinian communities. With Israeli dominance over Area C cemented, the Palestinian metropolis, primarily in Area A, has now become their target.

Related The Israeli settler movement preparing to return to Gaza In-depth

“The main goal of what they are doing throughout the West Bank, including this situation, is to destroy the Palestinian geography - separate [Palestinians] from each other, including inside Palestinian communities,” Younes Arar, public relations director at the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s (PLO) Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, told The New Arab.

With this settler-state push to fragment more and more Palestinian space, Palestinian lives remain in limbo - uncertain of their future and home.

“We don't know where we are going to go. We don't know what's going to happen,” Ka'abneh said. “We just want to come back to where we lived.”

Jessica Buxbaum is a Jerusalem-based journalist covering Palestine and Israel. Her work has been featured in Middle East Eye, The National, and Gulf News

Follow her on Twitter: @jess_buxbaum

Edited by Charlie Hoyle