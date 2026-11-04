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The Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterm elections is sending shockwaves far beyond Washington, with governments, investors and businesses weighing how President Donald Trump's weakened political position could affect conflicts, trade relations and the global economy.

With Democrats taking control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, Trump faces a more hostile Congress for the remaining two years of his presidency.

The results could complicate his foreign policy agenda, increase scrutiny of US military operations and challenge his use of tariffs, although his presidential veto powers remain a significant obstacle to major policy changes.

Here are five areas where the midterm election results in the US could have the biggest international impact:

1. Iran and Israel: Could the election accelerate peace talks?

Trump's defeat comes eight months into the US-Israeli war with Iran, which has driven up global energy prices and fuelled growing dissatisfaction among American voters.

Some Gulf governments believe the election results have given Trump a stronger incentive to negotiate an end to the conflict, making another large-scale military offensive against Iran less likely, according to two sources familiar with regional government thinking who spoke to Reuters.

However, the results could also encourage Tehran to adopt a tougher negotiating position.

"If Tehran recognises that Trump needs a deal, but not just any deal, a genuine opportunity could emerge to end the war," Ebtesam al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, told Reuters.

But she warned that interpreting the election defeat as a sign of American weakness could instead trigger further military escalation.

For Israel, Democratic control of Congress could bring greater scrutiny of its military operations in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon, alongside renewed questions over US military assistance and weapons sales.

Israeli opposition figures have already used the Democratic victories to criticise Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of undermining decades of bipartisan American support for Israel.

The criticism comes as Israeli parties struggle to form a governing coalition following last week's inconclusive election.

2. Oil prices: Will the Iran war become harder to sustain?

The war has disrupted crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Gulf, driving up energy costs worldwide.

Oil prices fell for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as traders considered whether Trump's election losses could increase the likelihood of a negotiated settlement with Iran.

However, tight global inventories limited the decline.

"The market increasingly appears to be betting that President Trump wants to put the Middle East war behind him," said Ole Hansen, an analyst at Saxo Bank.

Any breakthrough in negotiations could ease pressure on global energy markets, although a lasting recovery in supplies would depend on the security situation in the Gulf.

3. Ukraine: Could Democrats restore US military aid?

Democratic control of Congress could also change Washington's approach to Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump has largely suspended direct US financial and military assistance to Kyiv, despite support for Ukraine among lawmakers from both parties.

His administration has also faced criticism for easing sanctions on Russian energy, including diesel exports.

Democrats could introduce legislation restoring military assistance or tightening restrictions on Moscow.

However, overcoming a presidential veto would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers, meaning substantial Republican support would still be necessary.

Even if new assistance were approved, it would not immediately resolve Ukraine's urgent shortage of US-made Patriot air defence interceptors, which are needed to protect cities and energy infrastructure during winter.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks has already introduced bipartisan legislation seeking to block Trump's decision to allow Russian diesel back onto international markets.

Nevertheless, the election is unlikely to fundamentally change the White House's approach to peace negotiations, where Washington has pressed Ukraine to make concessions while exploring potential economic agreements with Moscow.

The Kremlin said it hoped the results would not affect Trump's diplomatic efforts.

Related How the Ukraine war reshaped Russia and Iran's military ties Analysis

4. Global trade: Will Trump's tariff powers face new limits?

Trump's weakened position could also affect trade negotiations with China, India and Europe.

Some Asian governments may feel less pressure to deliver investment commitments made to avoid US tariffs, while Beijing could see an opportunity to strengthen its negotiating position.

However, Chim Lee, an industrial policy analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing, expects US-China economic relations to remain relatively stable, despite continuing tensions.

India could also benefit from Trump's diminished political leverage as negotiations over a bilateral trade agreement continue.

New Delhi has sought to protect its agricultural sector during talks with Washington.

Anup Wadhawan, a former Indian trade secretary, said the election results could make it harder for Trump to impose tariffs without congressional scrutiny.

Congress has constitutional authority over trade, but Trump has relied on existing legislation allowing presidents to impose tariffs on national security and unfair trade grounds.

Democratic efforts to restrict those powers could still face a presidential veto.

European governments will also be watching whether Trump follows through on threats to impose 100% tariffs on countries introducing digital services taxes targeting major American technology companies.

5. Artificial intelligence: Could Democrats slow the AI boom?

The Democratic victory has also raised concerns among technology investors over the future of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Exit polls indicated that many American voters were worried about the rapid expansion of AI data centres, which require substantial electricity, water and investment.

Investors fear a Democratic Congress could introduce tougher regulations or increase scrutiny of major technology companies.

"A Democratic sweep of Congress would put pressure on tech and potentially bring regulatory pressure on everything AI and possibly slow down the wild, wild west growth figures that we see daily and often take for granted," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive of Longbow Asset Management in Oklahoma.

Shares in major Asian semiconductor companies, including TSMC, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Kioxia, fell on Wednesday.

US data centre operators, including Applied Digital, TeraWulf, Core Scientific and Iren, also recorded declines in pre-market trading.

The reaction reflects uncertainty over whether Washington will continue supporting the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure or move towards tighter oversight.

Reuters contributed to this report.