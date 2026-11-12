Could Netanyahu launch another Iran war to stay in power?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing accusations that he could launch another military offensive against Iran to obstruct efforts to replace his government, amid reported disagreements with Israel's military leadership and US President Donald Trump.

The concerns have intensified following Netanyahu's loss of his parliamentary majority in last month's elections, with opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot warning on Wednesday that unnecessary military action could have "devastating consequences" for Israeli democracy.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that the country's security cabinet had instructed the military to increase preparations for a possible attack on Iran, despite not having convened since early October.

Meanwhile, Israeli media have reported that Netanyahu and Trump engaged in an unusually heated telephone conversation over Iran, described by one source as a "shouting match from hell", although Netanyahu's office denied the account.

But how realistic is another Israeli attack on Iran, what powers does Netanyahu retain as caretaker prime minister, and who could prevent him from ordering military action?

Could Netanyahu launch another war?

"This is a realistic scenario," Professor Yagil Levy, head of The Open University Institute for the Study of Civil-Military Relations, told The New Arab.

"It is no coincidence that Eisenkot issued an exceptionally strong warning to Netanyahu."

Levy believes Netanyahu's calculations are primarily political, rather than military.

"Netanyahu does not expect to achieve any substantive gains from the war itself. Rather, he seeks to increase the perceived need for a broad-based government, portray himself once again as the only leader capable of confronting threats, and push the Arab parties into a corner if they condemn the decision to go to war."

Eisenkot, who has been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming a government, warned Netanyahu against military operations without an immediate security necessity, arguing that the outgoing government no longer enjoyed the Knesset's confidence.

Netanyahu rejected the accusations, insisting that his security decisions were based exclusively on military considerations and accusing Eisenkot of politicising national security.

Under Section 40 of Israel's Basic Law, launching a war, or a major military operation almost certain to provoke one, requires approval from the government or its security cabinet.

Crucially, the law does not distinguish between permanent and caretaker administrations, meaning Netanyahu retains substantial military authority despite losing his parliamentary majority.

However, caretaker governments are expected to exercise restraint when making far-reaching decisions without a pressing necessity.

Israel's Supreme Court has historically been reluctant to intervene in decisions concerning war, making political and institutional checks particularly important.

Could Israel's military stop him?

Israeli media have reported disagreements between Netanyahu and military chief Eyal Zamir over potential attacks on Iran, with Zamir reportedly opposing operations that could trigger another major confrontation.

Levy argues that military opposition could obstruct Netanyahu without requiring outright insubordination.

"Zamir demonstrated during the final stages of the war in Gaza that he is capable of standing up to the government without openly defying its decisions - simply by dragging his feet, as he did when he moved very slowly to reoccupy parts of Gaza."

According to Levy, Zamir could delay military preparations, publicly communicate his opposition, demand explicit government authorisation or seek intervention from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

If the attorney general ruled that Netanyahu lacked legal authority to proceed, particularly without an urgent military necessity, Levy believes the military could follow her instructions rather than the prime minister's.

However, military disagreement alone would not make an operation unlawful.

Parliamentary oversight is another potential obstacle, although its effectiveness remains disputed.

Levy noted that Likud was attempting to delay the establishment of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, potentially preventing it from scrutinising military plans and providing Zamir with a platform to express opposition.

On Thursday, reports indicated that Likud had delayed Avigdor Lieberman's formal appointment as committee chairman until Monday, leaving the committee without full oversight powers.

Eisenkot also secured a meeting with Netanyahu on Thursday to receive security briefings after appealing to the attorney general over what he described as his exclusion from intelligence updates.

Could Trump prevent another war?

American opposition could prove particularly consequential, amid reports of growing disagreements between Netanyahu and Trump over the future of the Iran conflict.

Ynet reported that the leaders' telephone conversation over the weekend became confrontational as Netanyahu pressed for renewed military action while Trump favoured continuing diplomatic negotiations.

Netanyahu's office dismissed reports of shouting as "fake news, complete nonsense".

Trump subsequently said renewed military operations did not appear necessary, while his administration continued pursuing negotiations with Tehran.

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However, Washington has not ruled out renewed military action against Iran, and Trump could still order fresh strikes if negotiations collapse or the administration concludes that Tehran poses an imminent threat.

The Financial Times has also reported that Netanyahu repeatedly contacted Trump to advocate restarting the war, alarming Gulf governments opposed to another confrontation.

Levy considers American pressure the most significant potential restraint on Netanyahu.

"He may be influenced and restrained by public pressure, but above all by American pressure."

He added that greater public opposition from Washington, particularly if Israel were portrayed as undermining negotiations with Iran, could help build a domestic coalition against military action.

However, Levy also warned that Netanyahu might exploit opposition from Israel's military leadership, presenting it as evidence of an unelected establishment obstructing the country's political leadership.

A renewed war would not automatically suspend Eisenkot's government-formation mandate. But Levy's assessment suggests Netanyahu could use the resulting national emergency to advocate a unity government, challenge the legitimacy of Palestinian parties participating in an alternative coalition, and strengthen his position during the transition.

Whether such a strategy could succeed would depend not only on Netanyahu's legal authority, but also on the response of Israel's military leadership, its political institutions and Washington.