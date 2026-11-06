Lebanon has begun rolling out satellite internet services through Starlink to businesses and institutions, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam describing the service as an additional option to maintain connectivity in the event of emergencies or disruptions to existing networks.

The launch has raised questions over whether the government is preparing for a possible military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, and whether Starlink could help maintain communications if Lebanon’s existing telecommunications infrastructure were damaged.

Salam chaired a meeting at the government palace on Wednesday to review the service, which is being provided by Lebanese mobile operator Alfa in an initial phase targeting companies and institutions.

Salam said the government’s decision last year to secure Starlink services was initially aimed at providing internet access to areas lacking adequate telecommunications infrastructure, describing improved connectivity as a way to support economic development and encourage investment.

He stressed that satellite internet was not intended to replace Lebanon’s existing telecommunications networks, but to provide an additional option in case of emergencies or service disruptions.

Businesses and investors, he said, should not risk losing contact with their partners and customers in Lebanon or abroad because of interruptions to communications services.

The prime minister added that the government was also in talks with satellite communications provider OneWeb to offer a competing service, saying Starlink would not have exclusive rights in Lebanon.

Alfa General Manager, Rafic el-Haddad, said Alfa’s Starlink rollout formed part of a four-year digital transformation plan developed in coordination with the Telecommunications Ministry.

The plan includes upgrading network infrastructure, introducing 5G technology, developing digital services, and using artificial intelligence to improve network management and customer services. Under the licensing agreement, 25 percent of revenue generated from Starlink subscriptions will go to the Lebanese state, separately from revenue generated through equipment sales.

Alfa has set up a dedicated page on its website where businesses can apply for subscriptions and select from the available packages.

An Israeli drone circles over Beirut, 21 October 2026 [Getty]

A vulnerable network

The launch comes as concerns persist over the resilience of Lebanon’s telecommunications infrastructure, which has suffered repeated disruptions during conflicts with Israel.

A source at the Telecommunications Ministry told The New Arab that there was no basis to predict an imminent internet outage, but said the ministry was continuously monitoring the sector’s readiness and taking measures to strengthen service continuity.

The source noted that Lebanon was connected to the global internet through several submarine fibre-optic cables, including IMEWE, which links the country to an international network extending between Europe and Asia, and CADMOS, which connects it to Cyprus. Having multiple international connection routes, the source said, helped strengthen the continuity of services.

Kassem Mnejja, Senior MENA Campaigner at digital rights organisation Access Now, said Lebanon’s telecommunications infrastructure remained highly vulnerable, pointing to weaknesses exposed during previous conflicts, including dependence on fuel-powered generators, vulnerabilities in international connectivity and slow repairs to damaged infrastructure.

He said damage sustained during the 2024 war had not been fully addressed, leaving the sector fragile even without direct attacks. More recent strikes and access restrictions had further disrupted services, particularly in southern Lebanon, where damage to telecommunications facilities and difficulties reaching repair sites had left communities without reliable connectivity.

Mnejja said Starlink could provide an additional layer of resilience by allowing institutions to remain connected when terrestrial fibre networks or other infrastructure were damaged, provided the relevant satellite infrastructure remained operational, and terminals had electricity and a clear view of the sky.

However, he stressed that the service could not replace mobile networks or ensure connectivity for ordinary users if cellular towers were destroyed. Starlink terminals also require a reliable power supply.

"Starlink is therefore best understood as a resilience layer for critical institutions, not a replacement for a hardened national network," he told TNA.

A displaced Lebanese woman sits beside a child, helping him with his online studies on a mobile phone at a public school-turned-shelter in Dekwaneh, east of Beirut, 25 March 2026 [Getty]

Limits and security concerns

Abed Kataya, project manager at Beirut-based digital rights organisation SMEX, also cautioned against viewing Starlink as a comprehensive solution to Lebanon’s connectivity problems.

Speaking to TNA, said the service had initially been promoted as essential to supporting the Lebanese economy, but was now increasingly being presented as a backup option in case of emergencies.

Kataya also warned that Starlink’s reliance on a US-based provider could create risks for access in Lebanon. Given the US sanctions imposed on various actors in the country – in reference to Hezbollah-linked individuals and entities – he said the company could potentially suspend services in specific areas, including parts of the Beqaa, Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, areas where Hezbollah has a strong presence.

He questioned whether the Lebanese government could guarantee equal and uninterrupted access to the service across the country, given its reliance on a private foreign provider.

The Telecommunications Ministry, meanwhile, described Starlink as a complementary service rather than a replacement for existing networks.

"Starlink provides an additional connection route through satellites, helping to ensure service continuity during emergencies and enabling institutions to maintain communications," its source said, adding that the service formed part of the ministry’s strategy to diversify connectivity sources.

War preparation?

Some reports have linked the rollout to the government’s "quiet preparations" for the possibility of Lebanon being drawn into another war with Israel, particularly if the United States and Israel resume full-scale strikes on Iran.

These reports suggest the government is seeking to ensure that essential business operations, particularly those involving foreign partners, can continue at a minimum level in the event of a conflict.

However, in comments to TNA, Lebanese analyst Karim Bitar cautioned against assuming that a renewed full-scale war against Iran was imminent. He said the likelihood of US President Donald Trump relaunching such a conflict had diminished significantly following the US midterm elections.

Nevertheless, Bitar warned that Israeli threats to expand the occupation of southern Lebanon should not be taken lightly. Such an escalation, he said, would not face a US veto unless and until negotiations with Iran made progress and the two sides reached a modus vivendi.

Israel has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah against intervening again if its main backer comes under attack. The group and Israel have been engaged in repeated rounds of hostilities since October 2023, and Israeli forces continue to occupy areas of southern Lebanon.