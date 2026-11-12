Can JD Vance remake the Republicans into an anti-war party?

The day after the Democrats dramatically recaptured the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance posted an extraordinary reflection on social media regarding the White House’s role in the defeat.

In his initial diagnosis of the election results, Vance tweeted that the war in Iran caused the Republicans to lose Congress. He also noted that the United States should rethink the relationship with Israel.

The post signals the start of a potential shift in the years ahead for the Republican Party. Vance has long positioned himself as a leading figure in the party’s anti-interventionist wing and has argued against US military involvement overseas, preferring to prioritise America’s domestic issues.

The next two years will see whether Vance can turn his political philosophy into a real foreign policy agenda in the 2028 presidential election.

This will be a significant challenge for the vice president, who is part of an administration that betrayed its voter base by going back on its 2024 campaign promise of not starting a new war in the Middle East.

'Operation Midterm Fury'

The Iran war became one of the main issues in the midterm cycle. The conflict that started in February 2026 was unpopular and failed to deliver a quick, conclusive victory.

Inside the White House during the midterm campaigns, Republican political advisers observed the Democratic Party’s popularity decreased during the period when there was a “memorandum of understanding” with Iran.

Along with high gas prices, corruption, the cost of living, and ICE raids in American communities, the Iran war was a key factor in breaking apart the coalition that President Donald Trump and Vance had created in 2024, which included young voters who were dissatisfied with the Biden Administration’s inability to end the war in Gaza.

Related Why Trump's Iran war just got a lot more costly Analysis

“Vance appears to already be trying to, if not distance himself per se, at least demonstrate he has heard voters’ messages and is willing to work to address them,” Jasmine El-Gamal, founder and CEO of Averos Strategies, told The New Arab.

“He will have to walk a fine line between maintaining support for the president ... and preparing for a presidential run against Democrats who will be hammering the President, his top circle, and the entire Republican Party,” she added.

Finding America First

Regarding Vance’s social media remarks about Israel, Michael Cohen, a non-resident Senior Fellow and head of the Stimson Centre’s ‘Is War Worth It?’ Project, told The New Arab, “He’s laying out a marker, saying that he's going to be a more critical voice towards Israel.” Vance faced intense criticism from pro-Israel conservatives in reaction to his post.

Since 2023, the views on Israel have shifted, even on the American right, with Marjorie Taylor Greene being one of the first prominent Republicans to break with Trump on Israel after Trump’s second term.

JD Vance shares a similar space with the media personality Tucker Carlson, whose relationship with Trump ruptured after the start of the Iran war, together with other figures within the MAGA movement. [Getty]

There is a divide that has become more apparent between Vance’s natural political allies and the traditional Republican establishment. Ideologically, Vance shares a similar space with the media personality Tucker Carlson, whose relationship with Trump ruptured after the start of the Iran war. In September, it was reported that Vance maintains his friendship with Carlson.

Carlson is perhaps the most prominent conservative influencer who has become hostile to the GOP’s traditional positions on US support to Israel, which could become a liability in 2028 for Republican voters and powerful donors that still value the US relationship with Israel.

On Vance’s foreign policy positions, El-Gamal noted, “He risks being seen as an opportunist and as someone whose values and allegiances shift according to the way the political wind is blowing. He already has that reputation, having been a vocal Trump critic before pivoting to become one of his staunchest supporters.”

Looking to 2028

Vance has two assets that can help leverage public anger with the Iran war ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

During the administration’s negotiations with Iran, the vice president emerged as a key figure. In April, Vance led the negotiations with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. He subsequently participated in another round of talks in Switzerland in June, as the administration pursued a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

The talks ultimately failed as the United States and Iran fell back into subsequent rounds of fighting.

If Vance is able to revive an MOU with Iran during the final two years of the Trump presidency, he could position himself as a leader who is able to end wars in the Middle East. However, the outcomes of an MOU or a diplomatic breakthrough could leave him exposed to attacks from Republican hawks.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 11 November that Vance has contacted Mohsen Rezaei, a hardline Iranian official, with the aim of restarting direct negotiations. Rezaei is close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

A new MOU or comprehensive deal with Iran might potentially help Vance attract independent voters who are disillusioned with the current US foreign policy, but he would risk losing the traditional Republicans who favour a stronger stance towards Iran.

“Perhaps he’ll be successful in getting a diplomatic end to the war. But that won’t be a big political victory for him,” Cohen, told The New Arab.

Vance will likely attempt to shape the Republican movement to lay the groundwork for the 2028 elections. [Getty]

“Ultimately, there is not a good outcome with this war for the United States. The legacy of this war will not be positive for Trump and this administration.”

The Washington Post reported in June that prominent Republican foreign-policy hawks were considering pushing for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to become the 2028 presidential nominee as Vance sought an agreement with Iran.



Reports following the midterms indicate that Rubio could leave the administration to prepare a 2028 presidential bid, potentially challenging Vance for the Republican nomination.

Such a campaign could offer an alternative for Republicans uncomfortable with Vance’s foreign-policy positions, although Rubio himself is closely associated with Trump’s Iran policy.

“One thing that Vance has right is that voters are pretty sceptical about foreign wars and the use of military force,” Cohen told The New Arab.

Vance could build a 2028 coalition that goes beyond the populist right represented by Carlson. He is close with former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, an Iraq War veteran who earned bipartisan support in Washington and offers another connection to the national-security establishment.

Driscoll’s disagreements with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, coupled with his potential role in supporting a future Vance campaign, could help the vice president demonstrate support among Republicans with military and governing experience.

“If you want to run as a Republican on an anti-interventionist platform, it’s going to be pretty hard to do if you're a member of this administration. It would be easier if you were somebody who was outside the administration,” Cohen said.

However, even if Trump fully backs him, the vice president will still have a difficult sell to voters who associated him with the start of the war, while also maintaining support from the Republican establishment.

Trump himself has reportedly clashed during calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the days since the midterms, likely rebuffing Israeli pressure to resume airstrikes on Iran. Instead, Trump appears to be pursuing “the Iron Gate” strategy designed to economically strangle Iran.

“Vance is a young man. If he’s smart, he’ll sit this one out. I struggle to see him as a really good candidate for 2028,” Cohen told The New Arab.

Two years is a lifetime in American politics. Whether the situation with Iran escalates or simply simmers along unresolved, Vance will attempt to shape the Republican movement to lay the groundwork for 2028.

Christopher Solomon is a Middle East analyst, researcher, editor, and writer based in the Washington, DC area. He is the author of the book In Search of Greater Syria (Bloomsbury)

Follow him on X: @ChrisGSolomon

Edited by Charlie Hoyle