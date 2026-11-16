Beyond Hormuz: Why the Gulf is betting on a regional railway

The war between the US and Iran has laid bare a weakness in the Gulf's economic model: its dependence on maritime routes that can be disrupted by conflict.

With the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a major strategic vulnerability, Gulf states are looking to diversify the ways in which goods and people move across the region.

One proposed solution is a 2,100-kilometre railway connecting all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Targeted to begin operations in 2030, the network would link Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, reducing reliance on shipping lanes and strengthening economic ties between neighbouring states.

On 8 November, transport and communications ministers from all six countries signed a general agreement in Manama to establish a "single, integrated, and interoperable regional network", with infrastructure and technical standards compatible across member states.

First approved by the GCC in 2009, the railway was originally scheduled for completion in 2018. Repeated delays have pushed back the timetable, although significant sections have since been constructed.

Around 1,700 kilometres are reportedly ready, with Abu Dhabi having built its section up to the Saudi border.

Related The Middle East's race to bypass the Strait of Hormuz Analysis

Domestic network

The regional railway is part of a broader effort to expand transport infrastructure and connect national networks.

The UAE has recently launched the 238 km Hafeet Rail Project connecting the country to Oman through the port city of Sohar. Last year, Saudi Arabia and Qatar announced plans for a high-speed electric train connecting Doha with Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s integration into the railway network will depend on the proposed King Hamad Causeway, which would accommodate both rail and road traffic between the Kingdom and Bahrain.

Designed to carry both passengers and freight, the GCC railway network is projected to increase from six million passengers in 2030 to more than eight million in 2045. Passenger trains are projected to travel at speeds up to 200 kilometres per hour, while the freight side would operate at the rate of 80 to 120 kilometres per hour.

The economic rationale extends beyond passenger transport. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman have already activated alternative domestic trade routes in response to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the importance of logistical flexibility. Transport and storage have also become increasingly significant non-oil economic activities, recording real growth of 5.7% in 2025.

With the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a major strategic vulnerability, Gulf states are looking to diversify the ways in which goods and people move across the region. [Getty]

Sidelining the Strait of Hormuz

For around eight months, the Strait of Hormuz has remained a dangerous military flashpoint between Washington and Tehran, with both seeking to assert control over this critical waterway.

Against this backdrop, the railway network could reduce the Gulf's dependence on maritime shipping and, by creating alternative trade routes and an integrated transport system, possibly dilute Tehran's ability to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

Military confrontations have also driven up insurance premiums, delayed deliveries and spiked the cost of imports. A connected railway network could speed up the domestic movement of cargo without long-distance trucking, providing logistical diversification, lowering transportation costs, and overall improving intra-Gulf trade.

Moreover, the railway project signals a shift in Gulf strategy, bringing regional governments together around a shared objective: safeguarding their financial security.

Mohamed Alhamed, a geopolitical analyst and president of the Saudi Elite Group, told The New Arab that Gulf economies need reliable transport connections between their ports, industrial centres, and consumer markets in both normal times and during crises.

The 8 November agreement has established a framework for integrating national networks, “but its value will ultimately be measured by dependable freight services, competitive costs and predictable border crossings,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s strategic location makes cross-border connectivity an asset for all GCC countries, as it has access to both the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea.

“Provided the remaining connections are delivered, and cross-border operations work efficiently, the commercial case [for the rail network] extends beyond the current conflict,” Alhamed told The New Arab.

Umud Shokri, an energy strategist and senior visiting fellow at George Mason University in Washington, says that the proposed railway network could play an important role in strengthening transport connections and economic cooperation among Gulf countries.

The project makes economic sense beyond the current crisis, as it could “lower transport costs for certain goods, improve regional trade, and give Gulf economies more options when shipping routes face disruption,” Shokri told The New Arab.

The railway's significance is not confined to its commercial potential, but also represents an attempt by Gulf governments to strengthen regional cooperation at a time when conflict has exposed their shared vulnerabilities. [Getty]

“Its greatest value is not replacing maritime transport but giving the region an additional way to move goods and people when traditional routes become less reliable,” he added.

The railway could become a sustainable long-term project, provided GCC countries maintain their political and financial commitments.

Immediate challenges

The most immediate challenge is ensuring that all six countries complete their respective sections on time.

Each government must finance and implement infrastructure within its own territory, creating the risk that uneven progress will delay the operation of the network as a whole.

The railway will also face a more fundamental limitation: trains cannot carry anything close to the volume of goods transported by ships. While rail could provide an alternative for some regional cargo, it cannot replace tankers carrying crude oil and liquefied natural gas to international markets.

Even if goods are moved internally to ports beyond the Strait of Hormuz, the onward lift will be from maritime infrastructure. Therefore, the railway network may remain a complementary logistics solution rather than a holistic alternative.

In case of war, meanwhile, domestic infrastructure such as railways or bridges can become a security vulnerability, and contingency arrangements would be needed.

“The hardest test will be making six national systems function as one commercial service. Construction schedules, financing, technical compatibility, customs procedures and freight pricing all need coordination. A train that moves efficiently but waits at each border will struggle to deliver the promised benefits,” Alhamed told The New Arab.

Railways, terminals, and ports require protection, maintenance and contingency plans. But regional instability, in Alhamed’s opinion, strengthens the case for having several routes available.

“Railways can help companies redirect suitable cargo when maritime services are disrupted, while supporting trade throughout the year. Maritime transport will remain essential, and protecting freedom of navigation must continue alongside investment in land connections,” he added.

Related How the Iran war has rewritten the Gulf's security calculus Analysis

Shokri similarly cautioned against overstating what the project could achieve. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and a substantial share of LNG trade. “Railways cannot replace the volume of oil and gas transported by tankers,” he said.

Regional instability could also threaten railway infrastructure and undermine investor confidence, while continuing tensions might disrupt construction schedules

Climate change poses a further risk. Torek Farhadi, a senior geostrategic adviser in Geneva, told The New Arab that the railway project in the GCC had been a “long-term plan” in order to connect trading capitals, but shifting terrain and sandstorms remained a construction challenge.

If these problems can be overcome, the train network could “reduce the cost of transport, including for GCC periphery countries which trade with it, introducing trade efficiencies for all involved,” Farhadi told The New Arab.

Current scenario

The railway's significance is not confined to its commercial potential, but also represents an attempt by Gulf governments to strengthen regional cooperation at a time when conflict has exposed their shared vulnerabilities.

Dr Theodore Karasik, a fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington, described the GCC railway as "both an answer and a problem".

“This particular linear logistical project brings greater inter-connectivity between Gulf Arab states, but because of the ongoing hostilities, the railroad is not fungible until the Strait of Hormuz opens,” he said.

In Shokri’s opinion, while the railway could reduce Iran’s ability to influence certain regional trade flows through disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf countries would have more options, “major energy exporters would still depend heavily on maritime routes”.

The railway, in his view, would not fundamentally change the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, but it could make Gulf economies “better prepared for future disruptions, reduce some of the economic costs of regional instability, and gradually strengthen their logistical independence”.

Sabena Siddiqui is a foreign affairs journalist, lawyer and geopolitical analyst specialising in modern China, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Follow her on X: @sabena_siddiqi

Edited by Charlie Hoyle