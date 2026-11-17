Dearborn, Michigan - In 2026, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) made some of its most expensive campaign investments, only to find it was no longer the kingmaker it once was.

Nowhere was this more apparent than in the Michigan Senate race, in which Abdul El-Sayed won after being outspent 12 to one in the Democratic primary by his AIPAC-backed opponent Haley Stevens, and then won the general election against Republican Mike Rogers, who benefited from over $171 million in outside spending.

Two days before election day, on the last day of early voting, Stevens made the shocking announcement that she was endorsing Rogers.

AIPAC reposted the statement of her new endorsement, highlighting comments she made saying loyalty to a party “should never require abandoning your values or judgement.”

Instead of panicking, voters in Dearborn generally shrugged off the news, correctly predicting that the move would not reverse El-Sayed’s lead. Indeed, it led to a surge in donations to his campaign.

El-Sayed’s win highlighted a national fatigue with big money and foreign interests in politics, exemplified by AIPAC, at a time when many Americans are making a connection between US aid to Israel and an affordability crisis at home.

Moreover, his win has shown that a candidate can be successful when criticising Israel and advocating for Palestinian human rights.

“There’s no question they’ve been dealt a blow. You can now target Israeli policy and win. That’s what Abdul’s campaign showed,” James Zogby, veteran pollster and president of the Arab American Institute, told The New Arab.

The 2026 midterms: A turning point?

In many ways, the 2026 midterms have been new territory for AIPAC. They were the first elections since the US war on Iran, instigated by Israel, which exacerbated an affordability crisis, mainly as a result of higher gasoline prices.

“A new generation of Americans is questioning whether sending taxpayer money to Israel and becoming involved in conflicts on its behalf serves the people here at home,” Istafa Zaidi, founder and president of the US American Muslim Public Affairs Committee, told The New Arab.

“Many feel the consequences in rising gas and grocery prices, the growing struggle to afford a decent standard of living, and higher healthcare costs are results of war with Iran and support of Israel,” he says.

In late October, days before the midterms, AIPAC announced that it would no longer directly endorse or fund candidates.

Over the past decade, AIPAC has gone from a bipartisan staple to a pariah that has been forced underground. [Getty]

In an email to their members, first reported by Jewish Insider, the lobby group said they would now “prioritise increasing direct, organised contributions from individual Americans to candidates.”

Many saw this change in policy as an acknowledgement of their declining approval. This, however, will not prevent them from continuing to contribute to super PACs.

“It’s clear that their direct contributions are more of a liability,” Hamid Bendaas, communications director for the IMEU (Institute for Middle East Understanding) Policy Project, told The New Arab.

“They know voters are broadly distrustful or reject candidates who receive their support.”

Putting it bluntly, Zogby said, “I think what happened in the primaries was instructive. The brand has become toxic.”

A shifting public sentiment

Over the past decade, AIPAC has gone from a bipartisan staple to a pariah that has been forced underground.

Through their super PAC, the United Democracy Project (featuring an American flag), established in 2022, their ads target their opponents without mentioning Israel.

One of the main turning points for the group was during the 2022 election cycle, when they endorsed far-right Republican candidates who had denied the results of the 2020 election in which Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden, a move that many saw as anti-democratic.

Since then, a growing number of candidates have announced that they would not accept support from AIPAC. The position began with a small number of progressives, then spread throughout the Democratic Party.

In this past cycle, some Republicans, including Rogers in Michigan, said they would not accept money from AIPAC (though the group did indirectly fund ads in support of his campaign).

In the 2026 US midterms, AIPAC made some of its most expensive campaign investments, only to find it was no longer the kingmaker it once was. [Getty]

This is in sharp contrast with past elections, when an endorsement from the group was generally coveted from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The declining approval of AIPAC comes alongside a sharp drop in American public support for Israel, largely fuelled by its war in Gaza, which has killed more than 75,000 Palestinians.

An April 2026 survey by Pew Research found that around six in 10 Americans have an unfavourable view of Israel.

Staying power

Though AIPAC no longer holds the default support and prestige it has long enjoyed, it is unlikely the end for them.

“Writing their obit is very premature,” Zogby told The New Arab. “As long as there’s big money, there will be the abuse of money to sway votes. They’ve done it before. They’ll go back to the old playbook.”

AIPAC has consistently adjusted its strategy based on the circumstances and will likely continue to do so, according to the veteran pollster.

It has gone from a coveted campaign backer to one whose influence now goes through dark money (or unaffiliated super PACs) with no limits to spending.

Related How US midterms could fracture bipartisan support for Israel Analysis

“The problem with big money in politics is that it distorts what voters want,” said Bendaas.

These strategies are not unique to AIPAC. Indeed, to focus solely on AIPAC would be to ignore a wider system of big money in politics that extends to a range of special interests, including weapons, oil, agriculture, manufacturing, and the healthcare industry.

Track AIPAC, which began as a website that tracked politicians’ ties to AIPAC, quickly added other lobby groups to their research.

“What we need is very specific legislation that ends the abuse of big money in politics,” said Zogby. “We need strict controls on campaign finance.”

He says, “I don’t expect that to happen in the near future. I’m already getting calls from people raising money for the next cycle.”

Brooke Anderson is The New Arab's correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering US and international politics, business, and culture.

Follow her on Twitter: @Brookethenews

Edited by Charlie Hoyle